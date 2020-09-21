VitaBounty Brings Their One-Of-A-Kind Supplements to The Largest ECRM Conference of The Year

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- October's ECRM conference will yet again be taking place virtually, and it seems that both brands and retailers are finally starting to adjust to the new platform. VitaBounty is a brand to watch at the upcoming ECRM program. Throughout the year, VitaBounty has been refining its supplement lineup as they focus on potency and performance in their unique product formulas. VitaBounty has had immense success with their breakout products, VitaImmune and VitaRenu.

The Vitamin, Weight Management & Sports Nutrition ECRM program this October is one of the largest nutrition industry conferences of the year, attracting buyers from some of the largest retailers of health and wellness products in the United States. The upcoming ECRM program is a fantastic opportunity to meet with retail giants in the industry and display the brand's well-researched product formulas and attractive packaging.

VitaImmune has been one of the most prominently featured products from VitaBounty's lineup. VitaImmune is a one-of-a-kind immune support serum, which has grown in popularity since its launch. VitaImmune is an easy-to-take liquid supplement made from natural ingredients that work with the body to achieve the desired effects. One of the most intriguing ingredients in VitaImmune is Lentinex, a proprietary form of the supplement beta-glucan.

Another one of VitaBounty's best-selling products sure to be featured at October's ECRM conference is VitaRenu. Recently listed for sale in the U.S. market, VitaRenu is already racking up a wealth of positive customer reviews. Accumulating online reviews is incredibly valuable as a searchable form of validation for customers who have never heard of a brand and seek to research new supplements.

VitaRenu is a powder that can easily be mixed into juice or smoothies to add a full day's worth of fruits and vegetables as well as a healthy serving of fiber, omega-3 fatty acids, prebiotics, and probiotics. Throughout the year, VitaBounty has focused on increasing its online sales, while still making room for new product development. VitaBounty now has products featured across some of the largest online retailers in the United States, but its brand is still growing.

VitaBounty has plans to continue its online retail expansion throughout 2020 and currently has products for sale through Amazon.com and a number of other e-commerce stores. VitaBounty is expected to return from the October's ECRM conference with a new set of connections and partnerships.

