VitaBounty Partners with Ultimate Health Superstore

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Customers are buying their supplements from home more than ever before as the e-commerce market has become an integral aspect of any brand's success. Supplemental nutrition brand VitaBounty has been expanding their e-commerce reach throughout 2020, but recently they've added Ultimate Health Superstore to their portfolio to increase the online availability of their unique health products.

Maintaining a presence on a variety of e-commerce stores has been a successful strategy for VitaBounty since more sites means more traffic, more visibility, and a more diverse customer base who may not otherwise come across VitaBounty's products. Ultimate Health Superstore has been growing in popularity over the past three years, now offering upwards of two hundred highly specialized health and wellness brands with more than 3,000 products in stock. Known for their fast shipping times, Ultimate Health Superstore has been a strong addition to any online retail lineup.

The products that are available through Ultimate Health Superstore are vetted for quality and integrity on a personal level not often offered by larger online retailers, so VitaBounty knew that in choosing to partner with Ultimate Health Superstore their products would be showcased in a way that played to their strengths.

E-commerce sales now make up more than two-thirds of the entire supplement market, with those figures expected to double over the next decade. VitaBounty currently has products available across the web with plans to add a host of new retailers to their e-commerce lineup, but the company says they feel confident in the individualized treatment they have received so far in their partnership with Ultimate Health Superstore.

In the highly competitive supplement market, VitaBounty stands out because of their commitment to ingredients that work. While there are many immune support products on the market today, only VitaBounty's VitaImmuneXP contains a high concentration of vital beta-glucans, derived from shiitake mushroom extract. This FDA GRAS approved and patented immune modulator provides proven efficacy.

VitaImmuneXP offers an easy way to take this concentrated supplement, with liquid drops that can be mixed into water, juice, or taken on their own, since they are almost entirely tasteless. The research on beta-glucan continues to attract more attention as new uses for this supplement have exciting implications for the health and wellness community, especially concerning immunity.

Though mushroom derived beta-glucan has been popular in Europe and Asia for years, VitaBounty is one of the first companies to sell in the United States market, and so far they have been greeted with a warm reception of satisfied customer reviews. But perhaps most importantly, VitaBounty is making their VitaImmuneXP easy to buy from anywhere with their growing online presence and e-commerce availability.

Supplemental nutrition is already a more than $130 billion industry and shows no sign of slowing in the next five years. Through their partnership with Ultimate Health Superstore, VitaBounty is continuing their trend of online retail growth as well. Look for VitaBounty for sale through various e-commerce stores, including Ultimate Health Superstore.com

Please direct inquiries to:

Dianne Picardi

(954) 399-2207

[email protected]

SOURCE VitaBounty