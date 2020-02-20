VitaBounty: Pure Nutrition for Busy People

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Burgeoning health and wellness brand, VitaBounty picks up where diet leaves off, with powder and serum supplements that have an entire day's serving of fruit and vegetable nutrients. VitaBounty's small but hard-hitting product line includes VitaEnergy, VitaRenu, and VitaImmune. Each product serves a specific function, catering to the demands of a full-time schedule.

Tacoma based company, VitaBounty first emerged in 2014 as a revolutionary supplement brand, Vitabounty, to address the dietary needs of busy people everywhere. For people working long hours, or busy parents with fast-paced schedules, getting adequate nutrition can be a struggle. So Vitabounty started their business with the goal of making it easy to add a full serving of fruits and vegetables to any meal.

VitaEnergy powdered supplement provides long-acting energy, with protein, omega-3's, and pre and probiotics, while VitaRenu powder includes pre and probiotics, with age defying ingredients found in aloe vera, proprietary berry-blend and turmeric compounds. The beauty of VitaBounty's powdered supplements, is they taste more like a juice mix you can carry on the go, than like the muddy, bitter, vegetable drink that most people think of when they think of powdered greens. This is because VitaBounty emphasizes the nutrient powder of fruits and vegetables, while prioritizing portability and convenience.

VitaBounty says that their VitaImmune syrup has been extremely popular as a remedy for cold, flu, cough, and a weakened immune system, and tastes pleasant, unlike conventional over the counter medicine. VitaImmune owes its popularity to its vast list of botanical ingredients, making it effective, natural, and easy to use.

The bio-active ingredients in VitaBounty's products far exceed the standards for wholesome food by not only offering antioxidants, probiotics, fiber and omega-3's, but by utilizing ingredients that work in synergy with each other. Natural ingredients help each other thrive within the body, for example the fiber from chia seeds and psyllium husk in VitaBounty act as a pre-biotic, so that the hefty dose of probiotics in every serving have a chance to thrive in the gut environment, or microbiome. A healthy and active microbiome helps the body absorb nutrients, increasing the bioavailability in Vitabounty's antioxidant and anti-inflammatory ingredients.

Understanding how all components of health are interconnected creates total wellness. VitaBounty makes holistic nutrition accessible and delicious, with ingredient combinations that are one part science and one part old-world nutrition; relying on the plants and mycelium that have been used in natural medicine for centuries, and tested by experts in nutritional science.

Vitabounty is already for sale online through their website, but they are set to make their debut into U.S. retailers as soon as 2020.

