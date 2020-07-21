VitaBounty's Nutritional Health Products Are Available Through Newegg.com

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VitaBounty now has products for sale through Newegg.com, as part of their 2020 online retail expansion. VitaBounty was founded with the goal of making better nutrition a possibility for everyone, regardless of their age or expertise with the field of supplemental health. Online selling has been a game-changer for all companies hoping to reach a wider audience, but recently, with more people buying from home, the online retail market is king.

Selling products through Newegg.com provides VitaBounty with the opportunity to reach customers who may not frequent the same supplement buying sites, or find themselves in vitamin stores, and hitting that niche market can make a world of difference in terms of total sales figures. 2020 has seen e-commerce sales of vitamins and supplements nearly double in the first six months, and further growth may soon follow.

Some of the products VitaBounty has listed through Newegg are VitaEnergy, a plant-based nutritional energy powder, and VitaRenu powder, a powerhouse supplement containing a full day's worth of fruits and veggies.

But one of the strongest selling points for both products is that they both contain a heaping dose of probiotics in their hefty nutritional profile. Probiotics are the good bacteria that aid in the digestion of food, as well as the absorption of nutrients. New research on healthy gut bacteria suggests that when the gut environment, or microbiome, is functioning as it should, it aids in the digestion of food through the release of healthy fatty acids in the gut, the same fatty acids which are used for healthy brain function.

For example, most of the Serotonin that exists in the brain is actually produced in the guts. Serotonin is a neurotransmitter, which means it carries messages across the brain. Though serotonin's function in the brain is complicated and ranges from aiding in memory retention to muscle function, it is best known for helping people to feel their best.

The addition of probiotics into VitaEnergy and VitaRenu is just one aspect of VitaBounty's holistic approach to total body wellness. Rather than making over-specialized products that only contain one supplement profile, VitaBounty makes products that speak to every aspect of nutritional health.

Along with VitaRenu, and VitaEnergy, VitaBounty will also have their VitaImmune Syrup available through Newegg. VitaImmune is a powerful combination of elderberry syrup, loquat leaf, and the patented ingredient Lentinex, a triple helix Beta-glucan. All of these ingredients work together to make VitaImmune a powerful supplement that has garnered a great deal of press for VitaBounty since its release in the United States.

VitaBounty plans to continue their online expansion throughout 2020, with products available across some of the largest retailers in the country, and now through Newegg.com.

