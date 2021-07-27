SEOUL, South Korea, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitabrid C12 continues its retail expansion in the United States, announcing Nordstrom.com as the brand's latest retail partner. The brand will now sell its award-winning skincare and hair products through the popular e-commerce site with free shipping options throughout the U.S.

Vitabrid C12 Announces Nordstrom.com as New National Retail Partner

"We are extremely honored and privileged to be a partner to Nordstrom and its stable of innovative, cutting-edge beauty technologies from around the world.

As a premier destination for some of the savviest and most knowledgeable beauty clientele, Nordstrom.com will immediately anchor the introduction of the Vitabrid C¹² brand and our truly revolutionary skin and scalp care technologies to North America."

- David Cho, Vice President of Sales & Marketing

Vitabrid C12's science-based beauty products center around two main ingredients and formulas: Vitabrid CG and Secret Code P-151™.

Vitabrid CG is a stabilized form of 12-hour Vitamin C, developed by submerging pure Vitamin C in between bio-friendly mineral layers. This patented technology provides a more effective way of delivering active Vitamin C deep into the skin continuously for 12 hours. This is made possible because of LDH - a nanotechnology that stabilizes and protects pure Vitamin C from becoming oxidized to fully deliver its benefits. Layers of LDH (Layered Double Hydroxide) made with bio-convergence technology surround and protect pure Vitamin C, which normally oxidizes easily. This allows the Vitamin C to fully exert its potential and benefits. As a result, Vitamin C continues to go deep into your skin for 12 hours helping the skin including scalp to fight free radicals off and triggering collagen reproduction, so everyone may experience anti-aging and protection from skin damage. This advanced biotechnology that gave birth to Vitabrid CG was selected as one of the eight most promising technologies in the world (2001 MRS Highlight Innovations).

Secret Code P-151™ is a unique formula that is designed to enhance the delivery of peptides and unlocks the skin's ability to effectively absorb its novel peptides to further promote collagen. This will nurture and boost moisture retention to help support a firmer and youthful-looking skin. Together, they create the foundation for luscious, healthy hair and firmer, brighter skin.

To shop the full line of Vitabrid C12 products, customers can browse their official brand page via https://www.nordstrom.com/brands/vitabrid-c12--23358

