Vitabrid C12 Announces The Allure Store as Its Latest Retail Partner

SEOUL, South Korea, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitabrid C12 is announcing The Allure Store as the brand's latest retail partner. As a new, experiential retail store by the global beauty authority Allure, the store offers an editorial-led selection of the world's best beauty products and is designed to embody the future of retail by seamlessly integrating Allure's trusted voice into a 360-degree shopping experience.

Located on New York City's Lafayette Street, The Allure Store now sells an assortment of Vitabrid C12's hero skin and hair products along with three new launches. Vitabrid C12's award-winning products center around two main ingredients and formulas: Vitabrid CG and Secret Code P-151™.

Vitabrid CG is a stabilized form of 12 hour Vitamin C, developed by submerging pure Vitamin C in between bio-friendly mineral layers. This patented technology provides a more effective way of delivering active Vitamin C deep into the skin for 12 hours. This is made possible because of LDH - a nanotechnology that stabilizes and protects pure Vitamin C from becoming oxidized to fully deliver its benefits. Layers of LDH (Layered Double Hydroxide) made with bio-convergence technology surround and protect pure Vitamin C, which normally oxidizes easily. This allows the Vitamin C to fully exert its potential and benefits. As a result, Vitamin C continues to go deep into your skin for 12 hours helping the skin including scalp to fight free radicals off and triggering collagen reproduction, so everyone may experience anti-aging and protection from skin damage. This advanced biotechnology that gave birth to Vitabrid CG was selected as one of the eight most promising technologies in the world (2001 MRS Highlight Innovations).

Secret Code P-151™ is a unique formula that is designed to enhance the delivery of peptides and unlocks the skin's ability to effectively absorb its novel peptides to further promote collagen. This will nurture and boost moisture retention to help support a firmer and youthful-looking skin. Together, they create the foundation for luscious, healthy hair and firmer, brighter skin.

Handpicked by Allure's very own beauty experts, the Vitabrid C12 products available at The Allure Store include:

1. FACE Brightening - $68

2. HAIR Tonic Professional - $80

3. 12H Vitamin C HAIR+ Set – NEW - $67

4. Scalp Shampoo - $32

5. Wrinkle Serum – NEW - $72

6. Wrinkle Cream – NEW - $70

By bringing the pages of Allure into a physical retail space, where customers can shop by the brand's award-winning headlines, the store provides an unparalleled level of expertise and innovation.

The store also implements a range of tech features for an efficient shopping experience, such as augmented reality capabilities that enable customers to try products virtually, and QR codes that drive customers to multimedia content where they can discover everything they need to know about a product. Additionally, smart mirrors let users become creators by using the product samples to create looks, which the mirror then captures. Featured brands and Allure's editorial team will regularly host in-store events, tutorials, and masterclasses. New York-based brand, Still Here NY, has designed custom uniform jumpsuits for Store staff.

The store will bring a physical touchpoint to the Allure offering, inviting shoppers and the beauty community at large to join the brand's audience of over 25 million readers. As the brand celebrates its 30th anniversary in 2021, it has experienced a 20% year-over-year increase in traffic and a 25% year-over-year increase in time spent, reflecting how consumers are increasingly reliant on the insights and product recommendations from the beauty experts that they trust.

The Allure Store is open from 11AM-7PM and is located at 191 Lafayette Street, New York City. Visit www.allure.shop .

The Allure Store operates as a partnership between Condé Nast and the STÔUR Group. Allure is published in the U.S. by Condé Nast and in South Korea under license agreement with Doosan Group

