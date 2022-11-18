Vitabrid C12 Debuts Wrinkle Serum Professional & Launches Special Promotion on Amazon.com

Created after 4 years of research and development, this curated kit finally offers consumers the best wrinkle-fighting serum to pair with the brand's award winning, scientifically advanced 12-hour active Vitamin C powder

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After years of research and sourcing ingredients from around the world, Vitabrid C12 is launching their new Wrinkle Serum Professional, a curated kit containing the beauty industry's 1st scientifically advanced active 12-hour Vitamin C powder for the skin (Vitabrid C12 FACE Brightening) and the ultimate Vitamin C and peptide serum to pair it with (Vitabrid C12 Wrinkle Serum).

The perfect duo - Vitabrid C12's Wrinkle Serum Professional combines both the anti-aging and antioxidant effects of the brand's FACE Brightening and Wrinkle Serum for radiant, youthful, and smooth skin. When used together, the products synergistically work together to release Vitamin C into your skin for over 12 hours. In fact, peptides are formulated in the serum which brings these synergistic effects to life to improve wrinkles. Creating a revolutionary combination, the products are clinically proven to improve the appearance of wrinkles, pores, and dull skin. It's the power of scientifically advanced Vitamin C!

To celebrate this highly anticipated release, Vitabrid C12 is offering an exclusive discount on Amazon. Now, consumers can buy Wrinkle Serum Professional at 40% off for $49.80 from 11/18/2022 through 12/31/2022!

https://www.amazon.com/Vitabrid-Professional-Wrinkles-Niacinamide-Allantoin/dp/B0BDF5YWFQ/ref=sr_1_5?crid=JAZVEC7OQ4UN&keywords=wrinkle+serum+professional+vitabrid&qid=1665031315&qu=eyJxc2MiOiIxLjA0IiwicXNhIjoiMC4wMCIsInFzcCI6IjAuMDAifQ%3D%3D&sprefix=wrinkle+serum+professional+vitabr%2Caps%2C275&sr=8-5

The Story Behind Wrinkle Serum Professional

Since the debut of FACE Brightening, this game-changing, revolutionary form of 12-hour active Vitamin C became a global skincare sensation. With over 4.9 million bottles sold since, Vitabrid C12 received a multitude of questions inquiring what kind of serum should be mixed with this extraordinary powder. As a result, the brand started looking for a laboratory that could develop a serum providing the best effects when mixed with FACE Brightening.

Using researchers from Oxford and Cambridge that specialized in cosmetic formulations, Vitabrid C12 conducted more than four years of research to develop a serum that prevented the skin from aging. For this purpose, Vitabrid C12 started to create a formulation that not only complemented FACE Brightening but also sourced the best anti-aging ingredients from England, France, Switzerland, Sweden, Belgium, The Netherlands and more. The result was the launch of Wrinkle Serum which the brand deems as one of the most effective anti-aging and anti-wrinkle serums in the current market.

And now, this serum is paired with one of the best active Vitamin C powders in the world to create Vitabrid C12's Wrinkle Serum Professional.

Main Features

Proven with years of research and millions of customers, see for yourself why we've been featured countlessly in global awards and media.

Wrinkle Serum: 85% of consumers noticed smoother skin texture and said their face was moisturized and replenished after use*

FACE Brightening: 96% of consumers noticed dull skin tone appeared clearer and brighter after use*

*Based on results after 4 weeks. Individual results may vary.

Directions:

Dispense 2-3 pumps of the Wrinkle Serum onto your hand. Mix a dime size amount of FACE Brightening into the Wrinkle Serum. Apply onto your face and neck (for best results, use AM & PM).

Special Price at 40% Off

Enjoy Wrinkle Serum Professional at 40% off on Amazon.com from 11/18/2022 through 12/31/2022. Discount automatically applied.

Sale Price: $49.80; Regularly $83

If products were bought separately, this would cost $140!

Contact: Jessica McCafferty

Janice McCafferty Communications

(773) 319-2581 – Direct

[email protected]

SOURCE Vitabrid C12