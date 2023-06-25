VitaDairy Vietnam Secures the No. 1 Partner of Global Colostrum Leader

News provided by

VitaDairy

25 Jun, 2023, 21:30 ET

VitaDairy Vietnam Joint Stock Company (VitaDairy), a prominent player among Vietnam's top three largest powdered milk manufacturers, has achieved a significant milestone by establishing itself as the No.1 partner of Pantheryx (USA), the world's largest colostrum manufacturing group. The certification ceremony was held on June 22, 2023 in Arizona with the presence of US Governors and world-renowned nutrition experts.

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, June 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2019, VitaDairy, a pioneer in powdered milk production in Vietnam, has become the sole partner of the country to incorporate ColosIgG 24h colostrum in their nutritional products. Within three years, VitaDairy has gained significant recognition for their lines of ColosIgG 24h colostrum-incorporated nutritional products, which have proven to be effectively strengthen the immune system and improve respiratory and digestive health in both children and adults.

Continue Reading
Representatives of the parties in the signing ceremony
Representatives of the parties in the signing ceremony

This more than 200 million dollars collaboration has significantly impacted the dairy industries of both the United States and Vietnam.

Councilmember Hodge Washington, the Arizona representative: "Immense interest of the US Government in this business partnership. The collaboration holds great importance for promoting the economic development of both nations. We believed these products will benefit people, particularly in the context of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic."

Mr. Wes Parris, CEO of Pantheryx, stating, "Pantheryx Group has collaborated with VitaDairy for three years and has recognized VitaDairy's prestigious standing not only in Asia but also on a global scale. Just over three years, from 2019 to 2023, VitaDairy has emerged as a frontrunner in the highly competitive, securing a position among the top three largest powdered milk manufacturers in Vietnam".

Both parties have successfully reached an agreement concerning the utilization of ColosIgG 24-hour colostrum in products specifically designed for children and adults. Experts are highly impressed in VitaDairy's scientific research in incorporating ColosIgG 24-hour colostrum into their products, which enhance and fortify the immune system, contributing to improved overall health.

Ms. Nguyen Thi Ha, CEO of VitaDairy, stated, "VitaDairy follows its own path while remaining an integral part of the societal landscape. Given the challenges posed by Vietnam's hot and humid monsoon climate, the population is constantly exposed to various diseases. As a result, our aim is to develop natural immunity "vaccines' integrated into nutritional products for children and the adults providing them with fortified defenses and strengthening their immune systems as a personal arsenal to combat epidemics".

SOURCE VitaDairy

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.