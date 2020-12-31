VitaDrip IV Lounge and Medspa Opens Aesthetic Treatment Facility in Leesburg, VA

LEESBURG, Va., Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VitaDrip Medspa, a space for hydration and aesthetic treatments, will be opening its newest facility in Leesburg, Virginia for the surrounding community on January 10th, 2021. The clinic will be offering the greater DC area its IV infusions, men's health and anti-aging services. Patients are invited to choose from an introductory $125 IV infusion that addresses issues of fatigue and stress such as Hangover Hydration, Recovery, Diet and Detox, Athletic Performance, Mood Support, Meyer's Cocktail, and NAD+.

According to Kamilla Ferrara, the former professional athlete who is opening the Leesburg medspa, "We are here to help you not only look your best but also optimize high performance whether that be in a Zoom call or on the field. Our facility provides exclusive 'concierge medicine at home' services in the DC, Maryland and Northern Virginia areas. We offer a variety of IV infusions for a healthier, stronger and happier body. VitaDrip caters to a variety of needs, ranging from hangovers, weight loss, mood instability, facelifts, or hydration." She founded VitaDrip, along with a board-certified medical doctor, because of her commitment to bring new and innovative services to the northern Virginia and DC area. Vitadrip is currently the only medical spa in Leesburg specializing in IV infusions which is what makes it unique. All IV therapies at Vitadrip are performed by licensed medical professionals who deliver customized services specific to the needs of the patient.

The medical professionals at VitaDrip specialize in Botox, laser hair removal, dermal fillers, nonsurgical facelifts, medical weight loss and facial treatments such as vampire facials. All of VitaDrip's locations offer cutting-edge laser services, including hair removal and tattoo removal as well as IPL facial treatments. VitaDrip also focuses on the men's health sector and offers testosterone replacement therapy and erectile disfunction treatment. For 2021, they will offer drive thru rapid COVID testing with results available after 15 minutes. COVID testing is also available as an in-home service.

VitaDrip invites guests to book a complimentary, virtual consultation before any aesthetic treatment or advanced cosmetic procedure. Infusion patients can choose from three membership levels to get IV infusions at a discounted monthly rate. The brand new VitaDrip medspa is located at 5 Loudoun St SW, Leesburg, VA 20175. For more information regarding services and booking, please visit www.govitadrip.com or call 240-203-9151.

