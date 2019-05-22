Vitaeris Announces Multiple Scientific Presentations Involving Clazakizumab at the 2019 American Transplant Congress

- Anti-Interleukin 6 Monoclonal Antibody for Antibody-Mediated Kidney Transplant Rejection

- 8 Oral & Poster Presentations

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitaeris Inc. (Vitaeris) today announced that eight abstracts involving or related to clazakizumab, Vitaeris' proprietary anti-interleukin-6 humanized monoclonal antibody, have been accepted for presentation at the 2019 American Transplant Congress (ATC) taking place from June 1-5 in Boston, MA. These studies underscore Vitaeris' commitment to developing clazakizumab to address the unmet medical needs of transplant recipients suffering from chronic active antibody-mediated rejection and patients in need of kidney transplants.

ATC 2019 Presentations on Clazakizumab Listed Chronologically:

Presentation Date/Time/Location Change in eGFR and Risk of Allograft Failure in Patients diagnosed with Active ABMR Following Kidney Transplantation. Irish W, Nickerson P et al. (POSTER Abstract A197) Saturday, June 1, 2019, 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm Poster Session A: Kidney Chronic Antibody

Mediated Rejection Location: Hall C & D Clazakizumab acts on Endothelial Cells to limit Antibody Mediated Damage. Lion J, Mooney NA, Glotz D. (POSTER Abstract A81) Saturday, June 1, 2019, 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm Poster Session A: Endothelial Cell Biology Location: Hall C & D Clazakizumab Treatment of Patients with CABMR Reduces Total IgG and Anti-HLA IgG Antibody Levels. Shin B, Jordan S et al. (POSTER Abstract A193) Saturday, June 1, 2019, 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm Poster Session A: Chronic Antibody

Mediated Rejection Location: Hall C & D Monitoring Inflammatory Cytokine Levels in Patients with CABMR treated with Clazakizumab. Ge S, Jordan S et al. (POSTER Abstract A179) Saturday, June 1, 2019, 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm Poster Session A: Biomarkers, Immune

Monitoring and Outcomes Location: Hall C & D Evaluation of the Safety and Tolerability of Clazakizumab as Desensitization Agent in Highly-HLA Sensitized ESRD Patients. Vo A, Jordan S et al. (ORAL Abstract 27) Sunday, June 2, 2019, 2:42 pm – 2:54 pm Session: Kidney Immunosuppression:

Desensitization Location: Ballroom A Clazakizumab as Agent to Reduce HLA DSA and Improve Outcomes in Patients with CABMR Post-kidney Transplantation. Jordan S, Ammerman N et al. (ORAL Abstract 316) Monday, June 3, 2019, 4:30 pm – 4:42 pm Session: Kidney Chronic Antibody Mediated

Rejection Location: Ballroom B Clazakizumab and Tocilizumab treatments differentially affect IL-6/IL-6R signalling by modulating Soluble IL-6R and GP130 in Kidney Transplant Patients treated for CABMR. Shin B, Jordan S et al. (ORAL Abstract 317) Monday, June 3, 2019, 4:42 pm – 4:54 pm Session: Kidney Chronic Antibody Mediated

Rejection Location: Ballroom B Neutralization of IL-6 by Ald518-p18 (murine Clazakizumab) Attenuates DSA Responses in Mouse Model of Allogeneic Sensitization – a Dose Finding Study. Wu G, Jordan S et al. (POSTER Abstract C14) Monday, June 3, 2019, 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm Poster Session C: Immunosuppression

Preclinical Studies Location: Hall C & D

"These presentations by our academic collaborators demonstrate our commitment to the transplant community, and the potential for clazakizumab to become a beneficial treatment for kidney transplant recipients with chronic active antibody mediated rejection of their allograft," said Dr. Eddie Chong, Chief Medical Officer, Vitaeris.

Abstracts can be accessed at the conference website: https://atcmeetingabstracts.com/search

Clazakizumab has been specially engineered to remove antibody-dependent cell-mediated cytotoxicity and complement-dependent cytotoxicity. Clazakizumab has been administered in clinical trials involving over one thousand patients and has performed well against safety and efficacy criteria with acceptable tolerability in autoimmune diseases.

About Vitaeris

Vitaeris Inc. is a privately held, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in Vancouver, Canada, focused on the development of the anti-interleukin-6 (IL-6) monoclonal antibody clazakizumab for chronic inflammatory diseases. IL-6 is a key cytokine involved in the inflammation of rheumatoid arthritis and is now being implicated in numerous other diseases characterized by chronic inflammation, including solid organ graft rejection. Clazakizumab has been studied in clinical trials involving over one thousand patients worldwide, and was licensed on an exclusive, worldwide basis from Alder Biopharmaceuticals. Vitaeris' shareholders include key founding investor HBM Healthcare Investments, key founder Alder, Vitaeris' co-founders and other private investors. In December 2017, Vitaeris and CSL Limited announced a strategic partnership with option to acquire.

For more information about Vitaeris, visit www.vitaerisbio.com

SOURCE Vitaeris

