vitafusion™ and the Fruit Tree Planting Foundation Announce Goal of Planting 200,000 Fruit Trees by 2020

EWING, N.J., May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The makers of vitafusion™, America's #1 gummy vitamin brand are kicking off year two of the Fruit Tree Project, a joint initiative with the Fruit Tree Planting Foundation dedicated to planting fruit trees in underserved communities, by unveiling a bold new goal to plant 200,000 new fruit trees by 2020. These fruit trees will increase access to nutrient rich fresh fruit, build communities and produce environmental benefits now and for generations to come.

This year, the vitafusion Fruit Tree Project will be planting orchards in areas across the country that have been impacted by natural disasters. To launch their efforts, vitafusion will be joined by actress Brittany Snow and volunteers in Staten Island, New York at Snug Harbor Heritage Farm – a farm and cultural center built to help feed, inspire, and educate the local community. The vitafusion Fruit Tree Project will help expand the Snug Harbor Heritage Farm, providing accessible fresh fruit to Staten Island residents and the boroughs soup kitchens and food pantries.

"This past year, we have seen too many communities affected by natural disasters, from tremendous storms to wildfires, and it is essential that we take part in helping rebuild," says actress Brittany Snow. "Being from Florida where we've faced so many devastating storms, this initiative means a lot to me. By planting fruit tree orchards, we can play a role in getting these communities back on their feet. That's why I'm thrilled to be partnering with vitafusion and support the Fruit Tree Project to not only bring access to local and sustainable nutrition, but to also positively impact the environment."

After the kick-off planting in Staten Island, the vitafusion brand through the Fruit Tree Project will be bringing orchards to hurricane-struck Houston and Miami as well as Los Angeles and the San Francisco area, both of which faced devastating fires last year. These orchards offer an educational, hands-on initiative that encourage people to come together and to get involved. Beyond offering these communities access to a variety of delicious nutritious fruit, the orchards also filter air pollutants, help sustain natural water resources, improve soil quality and prevent erosion - all of which aid in combatting climate change.

"We are thrilled to continue our efforts in helping rebuild and regrow communities through the Fruit Tree Project. At its core, vitafusion stands for creating a healthier and happier lifestyle, starting with the vibrant and nutritious options we provide to the environmental benefits we produce in our community work," said Laurie Kirschner, Director of Marketing at vitafusion. "We're proud of our planting work to date across the United States and beyond with The Fruit Tree Planting Foundation and have seen the positive benefits that orchards bring to underserved communities. We're excited to announce our ambitious goal of planting 200,000 fruit trees by 2020, which will produce nearly 30 million pieces of fresh fruit and more than 33 million pounds of oxygen we breathe while also reducing CO 2 and air pollution."

This year, vitafusion is making it easy for everyone to get involved with an engaging and shareable call to action to help the Fruit Tree Project reach its planting goal in the US and beyond. vitafusion is therefore asking people everywhere to celebrate the mission by sharing their own yoga-inspired fruit tree pose using #FruitTreePose. It doesn't have to be picture perfect - make it fun, make it unique, make it YOU! For every photo shared, vitafusion will plant a fruit tree in a community in need1.

Learn more about how vitafusion is helping rebuild and re-grow communities in need through the gift of delicious and nutritious fresh fruit with the Fruit Tree Project by visiting vitafusion.com or facebook.com/vitafusiongummy.

About vitafusion™:

vitafusion, America's #1 Gummy Vitamin Brand, is the only gummy vitamin brand with a fusion of natural fruit flavors, ChefsBest® award winning taste2, and essential nutrients with proven absorption3. We deliver the best vitamin experience – easy, tasty, and a joyful part of the day. vitafusion is a better way to vitamin.

Through our products, we deliver adult gummy vitamins to support healthy and active lifestyles. The latest additions to the portfolio are all made without any gluten, gelatin, dairy, artificial flavors, artificial sweeteners, high fructose corn syrup or synthetic (FD&C) dyes. New products include:

vitafusion™ Probiotic: A delicious gummy vitamin that provides good bacteria to the digestive tract. 4 These gummies are infused with 2 strains and 5 billion CFUs of good bacteria that survive in the stomach

These gummies are infused with 2 strains and 5 billion CFUs of good bacteria that survive in the stomach vitafusion™ Turmeric Curcumin: Sourced from the root of Turmeric, Curcumin is a spice used for centuries. With its antioxidant properties, Curcumin powers these vegetarian and gluten-free deliciously flavored mango cream gummies

L'il Critters™ Probiotics: From the maker of the #1 Kids Gummy Vitamin Brand, L'il Critters™ Probiotic is a delicious tasting daily supplement that combines 1 Billion CFUs with a prebiotic to help support your little one's digestive health4

About Fruit Tree Plantation Foundation

The Fruit Tree Planting Foundation (FTPF) is an award-winning international nonprofit charity dedicated to planting fruit trees to alleviate world hunger, combat global warming, and improve the surrounding air, soil, and water. FTPF programs strategically donate orchards where the harvest will best serve communities for generations, at places such as public schools, city parks, community gardens, low-income neighborhoods, international hunger relief sites, and animal sanctuaries. FTPF's unique mission benefits the environment, human health, and animal welfare—all at once.

About Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc., headquartered in Ewing, NJ, manufactures and markets a wide range of personal care, household, and specialty products under the ARM & HAMMER™ brand name and other well-known trademarks such as vitafusion™.

1 No purchase necessary. Ends 12/31/2018, up to 45,000 trees.

2 The ChefsBest® Excellence Award is awarded to brands that surpass quality standards established by independent professional chefs. (Excludes the Simply Good line.)

3 For vitamins C and D.

4 These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

