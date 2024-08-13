Vital Card Accelerates US Card Issuance

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vital Card, Inc., one of the fastest-growing Fintech platforms with a 17,000-person card waitlist, announced today it has begun introducing new Vital Cards to the market. This marks an important step toward an expanded program launch, debt facility, and the long-awaited release of Vital credit cards to a broader consumer base.

"During our beta program," said Chris Bridges, Vital Card CEO, "we secured unprecedented consumer interest for a credit card. With referral and lifestyle rewards in place, we anticipate even more rapid growth. Our mission to bring life's finer things within reach will come true for a lot of people."

In place of the one-time statement credits consumers have come to expect for credit card referrals, Vital's referral program will offer community members a share of company revenue every month. This stacks on top of 1.5% cash back on all purchases, and cash for credit score gains.

In another departure from traditional credit card companies, Vital will release its AI-driven concierge feature in 2025. An answer to today's broken, bought, and manipulated product and service review system, Vital's online travel booking platform will rely on a robust framework of social validation that rewards authentic and relevant travel reviews.

"Between our forthcoming concierge feature, referral program launch, and sophisticated mobile application," said Bridges, "Vital community members can expect an experience unlike any other credit card's. We're gearing up to keep pace with demand, and to deliver cards to as many qualifying applicants as our growing waitlist can hold."

During its beta program, Vital pushed the limits of traditional credit cards, making Mastercard digital-first features, World Elite Mastercard® membership, and other typically exclusive credit card benefits available to everyday consumers. As Vital Cards go live, the team continues developing AI-driven product upgrades that will enhance the cardholder experience and drive even more value for Vital community members.

About Vital Card, Inc.

Vital Card is a team of entrepreneurs, bankers, lawyers, and creative tech individuals committed to launching a credit card that pays users to share and spend responsibly. Designed to help members improve their credit and bring the nicer things in life within reach, Vital is building more than a credit card. We're building a financial community. Learn more at www.vitalcard.com/

Vital Card is issued by Patriot Bank, N.A., Member FDIC, pursuant to a license by Mastercard International Incorporated.

