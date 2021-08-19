Vital Care Infusion Services Awards Nine Franchises Amid Accelerated Industry Growth

MERIDIAN, Miss., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vital Care Infusion Services, the nation's number one pharmacy franchise business for infusion services, announced today the signing of nine franchise agreements that will expand its presence in Arkansas, Florida, Texas, South Carolina, Kansas, Georgia, and Pennsylvania. These new signings come on the heels of the company's record-breaking success in 2020, where it reported a 40% increase in revenue year-over-year. Vital Care's surge in franchise development is fueled by the accelerated growth of the home infusion industry as pharmacies across the nation have reported an unprecedented demand for in-home therapies as a result of the pandemic.

"The pandemic has created a surge in demand for home and specialty infusion providers, an industry that was already in high demand prior to the increasing need for in-home services. As the only franchise system in our category, we're proud of the proven business model we've developed that our franchisees can execute as they provide our vital services to their local communities," said Christian VonDrehle, Director of Franchise Sales. "The proprietary processes and systems we've developed and rolled out systemwide over the past several years position us to equip our franchisees with unparalleled resources and support from the moment they sign their agreement to long after they're fully open and running. We are growing the Vital Care brand in underserved areas that need more access to healthcare providers and services alike, and we look forward to further expanding our presence across the U.S. through our accelerated franchise development efforts."

Alongside these recent signings, Vital Care opened six new locations last year and plans to open more than five new locations this year. The brand is actively seeking experienced pharmacists, multi-unit franchisees, and health care executives to develop new pharmacies in targeted and underserved markets across the U.S., including states like North Carolina, South Carolina, Indiana, West Virginia, Ohio, Wisconsin, Washington, Oregon, Nevada, Colorado, Arizona, New Mexico and Maine.

Founded in 1986, Vital Care is the nation's number one pharmacy franchise business for infusion services and has grown to over 60 franchised pharmacies across two dozen states. The brand's mission is to partner with pharmacy owners across America to provide patients with professional, compassionate, safe, and cost-effective infusion services. Its vision is to be the infusion provider for the communities it serves, improving the lives of patients and health care professionals through access to the best service possible.

Vital Care franchised pharmacies provide infusion services such as anti-infectives, parenteral and enteral nutrition, inotropic agents, immunoglobulin, and many biologics and biosimilars, in addition to other key therapies that are able to be safely administered in the home setting and alternate sites of care. All locations comply with federal and state standards for preparation of sterile products and are also accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC).

Vital Care is the number one franchised pharmacy and infusion services provider in the United States. For over three decades, our passion has been improving the lives of patients and healthcare professionals through locally owned franchise locations across the United States. We have over 60 franchised pharmacies across two dozen states serving communities in underserved markets. To learn more about Vital Care Infusion Services, please visit www.vitalcareinc.com.

