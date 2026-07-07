Vital Data Technology Achieves NCQA HEDIS® MY 2026 Certification, Helping Health Plans Prepare for the Next Era of Digital Quality Measurement

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vital Data Technology, a leading provider of cloud-native healthcare intelligence and medical management solutions for health plans, today announced that Affinitē Quality Improvement (QI) has achieved National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) HEDIS® Measure Certification for Measurement Year (MY) 2026.

Vital Data Technology Receives HEDIS® Measures Certification for MY 2026

This achievement marks Vital Data Technology's 15th consecutive year of NCQA HEDIS Measure Certification, reinforcing the company's long-standing commitment to helping health plans improve quality performance, streamline compliance, and advance value-based care.

"HEDIS continues to evolve rapidly as the industry moves toward more digital, interoperable, and clinically integrated quality measurement," said Matt D'Ambrosia, President and CEO of Vital Data Technology. "Maintaining NCQA certification year after year demonstrates our continued investment in helping health plans confidently navigate regulatory change while giving care teams actionable, real-time insights that improve member outcomes."

Measurement Year 2026 represents another significant step in NCQA's ongoing modernization of quality measurement. The latest specifications continue the industry's transition toward digital quality reporting through expanded Electronic Clinical Data Systems (ECDS) measures, introduce new measures focused on outpatient surgical outcomes and preventive care, and further strengthen health equity reporting and standardized demographic data collection. NCQA also introduced a modernized FHIR-aligned technical specification format to support the industry's digital transformation.

Affinitē Quality Improvement is designed to help health plans stay ahead of these evolving requirements by providing:

Daily HEDIS measure calculation and continuous gap identification.

Unified clinical, claims, pharmacy, laboratory, and supplemental data integration.

Real-time care gap analytics and member prioritization.

Configurable workflows that translate quality insights into action.

Enterprise reporting that supports NCQA compliance and quality improvement initiatives.

By combining certified quality measurement with real-time analytics and AI-driven workflow automation, health plans can identify opportunities earlier, engage members sooner, and improve performance throughout the measurement year rather than relying solely on retrospective reporting.

Expanding Support for Digital Quality Measurement

As NCQA continues expanding ECDS reporting and emphasizing interoperability, health plans increasingly need technology platforms capable of unifying data across disparate systems while operationalizing quality insights.

Built on a cloud-native architecture, the Affinitē platform enables organizations to aggregate clinical, claims, pharmacy, and social determinants of health data into a unified intelligence layer that supports quality improvement, care management, utilization management, and value-based care initiatives from a single platform.

"Quality measurement is no longer just about reporting performance - it's about creating timely intelligence that enables better decisions across the enterprise," added D'Ambrosia. "Our focus remains on helping health plans move beyond retrospective measurement toward continuous quality improvement powered by integrated data and actionable insights."

About Vital Data Technology

Vital Data Technology (VDT), a wholly owned subsidiary of MedReview, is a healthcare technology company transforming how health plans leverage data, analytics, and artificial intelligence to improve healthcare performance. Its cloud-native Affinitē™ platform unifies enterprise data and delivers real-time intelligence, predictive analytics, and intelligent automation across quality improvement, risk adjustment, utilization management, care management, payment integrity, and population health.

Serving as a connected intelligence layer across the payer ecosystem, Affinitē enables organizations to identify opportunities earlier, optimize clinical and operational workflows, improve regulatory performance, and deliver better member outcomes while lowering the total cost of care.

As part of MedReview, VDT combines innovative payer technology with deep healthcare expertise to help health plans navigate an increasingly complex regulatory landscape while advancing quality, efficiency, and value-based care.

For more information, visit www.vitaldatatechnology.com.

Media Contact:

Jill Wyatt

Director of Marketing

Vital Data Technology

(866) 482-8399

[email protected]

SOURCE Vital Data Technology