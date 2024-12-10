Vital Data Technology Announces Agreement with Mid-State Health Network to Provide Predictive Models for Mental Health and Substance Use Disorders

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vital Data Technology, a leading provider of AI-driven health data analytics and medical management solutions for health plans, announced an agreement with Mid-State Health Network (MSHN) to provide predictive data models as part of a grant from the Michigan Health Endowment Fund Behavioral Health Initiative. This project specifically aims to improve the total quality of care and timeliness of that care by proactively identifying potential health risks using real-time data and predictive models within MSHN's day-to-day clinical workflows.

Mid-State Health Network

By deploying Vital Data Technology's predictive models for improved identification and risk stratification of at-risk populations, the project will help increase access to high-quality, integrated mental and physical health services for Michigan residents, while strengthening MSHN's initiatives to promote health equity within the population that are currently underserved. These advancements in proactive, integrated care will also help bolster caregiver collaboration to achieve gains in service delivery, health outcomes and overall patient satisfaction.

"Vital Data Technology's predictive models provide MSHN with the opportunity to focus outreach efforts in areas of highest need, to identify residents most at risk, and ensure appropriate services and supports prior to emergent need," said Joseph Sedlock, CEO of MSHN. "We believe Vital Data Technology's predictive models will help us reach more of the right people at the right time, thereby prioritizing high-impact interventions for beneficiaries."

The predictive models will focus on identifying three main populations for proactive engagement: 1) people at highest risk for in-patient psychiatric hospitalization; 2) residents at highest risk for substance use disorder (SUD); and 3) people at highest risk of undiagnosed depression and anxiety.

Mid-State Health Network (MSHN) is a Pre-Paid Inpatient Health Plan (PIHP) managing specialty mental health and substance use disorder treatment benefits for 21 counties in the Michigan Medicaid Managed Care Program. The mission of Mid-State Health Network is to ensure access to high-quality, locally delivered, effective and accountable public behavioral health and substance use disorder services provided by its participating members.

Vital Data Technology's Affinitē platform leverages cloud computing and AI to safely deliver advanced analytical and predictive models, and provides a unified, 360-degree medical record that can be accessible to both clinical and behavioral health stakeholders.

The company has strong experience and reach in Michigan working with Pre-paid Inpatient Health Plans (PIHPs) and Community Mental Health Service Program (CMHSP) entities, and has proven capabilities in the state around data aggregation, AI, and working predictive models across both physical and behavioral health, including social drivers of health.

"We are incredibly proud to support MSHN in their efforts to engage at-risk populations earlier, enhancing the quality and accessibility of care while driving cost efficiencies," said Matt D'Ambrosia, President & CEO of Vital Data Technology. "Through the safe and reliable implementation of AI-enabled predictive models, together we can further empower Michigan's healthcare ecosystem with actionable insights rooted in both innovation and dependability."

About Vital Data Technology

Vital Data Technology is transforming the healthcare ecosystem by empowering payers with prescriptive insights to improve member health and lower costs. Affinitē, our dynamic, AI-driven analytics platform, seamlessly integrates real-time data science, analytics, and intelligent automation into clinical workflows, enabling health plans to make faster and better decisions about member health.

Affinitē serves as a unified source of truth, aligning utilization management, care management, quality, and risk solutions to deliver prescriptive insights and streamlined decision-making. By providing a comprehensive, 360-degree view of member health, our platform enables smarter interventions, enhances care coordination, and addresses critical payer challenges, paving the way for a more efficient and effective healthcare system. For more information, visit our website at www.vitaldatatechnology.com.

About Mid-State Health Network

The mission of Mid-State Health Network is to ensure access to high-quality, locally-delivered, effective and accountable public behavioral health and substance use disorder services provided by its participating members. Mid-State Health Network (MSHN) is the Medicaid Managed Care Organization for a portion of Michigan's behavioral health services for twenty-one (21) counties through contracts with twelve (12) Community Mental Health Programs. MSHN and its provider network are responsible for maintaining an adequate service delivery system for persons with Serious and Persistent Mental Illness, Serious Emotional Disturbances, Developmental Disabilities, and Substance Use Disorders. For more information, visit www.midstatehealthnetwork.org

Press contact:

Jill Wyatt

Director of Marketing

Vital Data Technology

(866) 482-8399

[email protected]

SOURCE Vital Data Technology