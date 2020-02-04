Vital Data Technology Names Chuck Rolfsen Chief Revenue Officer

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vital Data Technology, LLC, a leading health IT company serving the payer landscape, today announced the appointment of Chuck Rolfsen as Chief Revenue Officer. Chuck brings over 30 years of experience in Sales, Account Management and Marketing leadership in the healthcare information technology industry. As Chief Revenue Officer he will propel revenue growth in pursuit of the company's mission to help clients optimize quality performance and member outcomes by aligning data across the entire care continuum.

"Vital Data Technology has built their solutions on a deep understanding of how member and provider engagement impacts quality scores and member health. The Affinitē™ platform is uniquely positioned to meet the needs of the customer, helping health plans successfully rise to the challenge of value-based care. It truly aligns plans, their providers, and their members in order to effectively coordinate care on a single platform," said Mr. Rolfsen.

Formerly Chuck was the Chief Revenue Officer at Healthx, a healthcare engagement technology provider, where he successfully led and scaled revenue as the company received multiple rounds of venture capital and private equity investments There he was responsible for the overall growth of sales, leading the sales, account management, and marketing teams to perform above targeted expectations and more than double revenue. Previously, he served as Vice President of Payer Sales for the same company and was responsible for prospecting and pipeline development and managing a complex enterprise sales process.

"Chuck couples his deep understanding of the complex payer market and IT infrastructure with a passion for improving the consumer experience for healthcare payers. This combination makes him well suited to drive the sales strategy of our technology, which aligns plans, providers, and members through a real-time analytics and artificial intelligence engine," stated Matt D'Ambrosia, President and Chief Executive Officer of Vital Data Technology.

Mr. Rolfsen holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology from Thomas More College in Crestview Hills, Kentucky and a Master of Social Work from the University of Kentucky.

About Vital Data Technology, LLC

Vital Data Technology is a data science-driven healthcare solutions company giving payers, providers and members the power to drive efficiencies and improve clinical and financial outcomes throughout the healthcare ecosystem with their proprietary artificial intelligence enabled platform…Affinitē™. The platform transforms data into actionable insights using artificial intelligence and advanced analytics integrated with embedded HEDIS® and risk adjustment logic.

Affinitē™ is purpose-built and flexible, deployed as a cloud based, end-to-end solution or as distinct modules. These include; Affinitē PlanLink™ for population health management powered by embedded CareFlow™ automation for risk stratified care coordination, Affinitē ProviderLink™ for provider alignment, Affinitē MyVitalData® member app for engagement, Affinitē Quality™ for HEDIS® and plan-defined quality management and Affinitē Risk™ for efficient risk adjustment.

Vital Data Technology is a trusted partner of Medicare, Medicaid, commercial and self-funded adult and pediatric populations nationwide and offers data science analysis services in addition to Affinitē. They have received NCQA HEDIS® Certification for six consecutive years. For more information visit www.VitalDataTech.com or call (866) 482-8399.

Media contact:

Julie Edgett

233634@email4pr.com

214-551-7487

SOURCE Vital Data Technology, LLC