Vital Data Technology Names Doug Downing Chief Operating Officer

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vital Data Technology, LLC today announced the appointment of Mr. Doug Downing as Chief Operating Officer. Doug brings over 30 years of operational experience from the healthcare information technology, security and medical device industries. In this role, he will spearhead operational and organizational growth in pursuit of the company's mission to disrupt and transform healthcare through data science driven care coordination for improved clinical and financial outcomes.

Affinitē is the healthcare ecosystem's complex value-based model by streamlining business processes and aligning data, systems and stakeholders across health plans, providers and activating their members.

"I believe Vital Data Technology is uniquely positioned to enable health plans to transform and align with the demands of value-based care. Their philosophical approach manifested in the Affinitē™ platform seamlessly solves healthcare's cross-functional operational, data sharing and business process demands, rather than depending on siloed solutions. This distinction creates multiple opportunities for payers to deliver value for themselves, their providers and their members," noted Mr. Downing.

Formerly Doug was the Senior Vice President of Operations at Inovalon, a healthcare information technology provider. There he was responsible for: operational performance, quality, accuracy, timeliness, fulfillment of contractual commitments, financial performance metrics, revenue, gross margin operating margin and EBITDA. Previously he served as an operational executive for a global security screening company and a patient monitoring company, where he oversaw multinational operational expansion, manufacturing, research and supply chain functions.

"Doug's experience building scalable operations is what the company needs to successfully achieve our growth targets. Our technology aligns data, solutions and stakeholders to deliver transformational change. This is a unique approach to a complex problem that has not been solved, until now," stated Matt D'Ambrosia, President and Chief Executive Officer of Vital Data Technology.

Mr. Downing holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Engineering from California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo, California and a Master of Science in Systems Management from the University of Southern California in Los Angeles, California.

About Vital Data Technology, LLC

Vital Data Technology® is a data science-driven healthcare solutions company giving payers, providers and members the power to drive efficiencies and improve clinical and financial outcomes throughout the healthcare ecosystem with their proprietary artificial intelligence enabled platform…Affinitē™. The platform transforms data into actionable insights using artificial intelligence and advanced analytics integrated with embedded HEDIS® and risk adjustment logic.

Affinitē™ is purpose-built and flexible, deployed as a cloud based, end-to-end solution or as distinct modules. These include; Affinitē PlanLink™ for population health management powered by embedded CareFlow™ automation for risk stratified care coordination, Affinitē ProviderLink™ for provider alignment, Affinitē MyVitalData® member app for engagement, Affinitē Quality™ for HEDIS® and plan-defined quality management and Affinitē Risk™ for efficient risk adjustment.

Vital Data Technology is a trusted partner of Medicare, Medicaid, commercial and self-funded adult and pediatric populations nationwide and offers data science analysis services in addition to Affinitē. They have received NCQA HEDIS® Certification for six consecutive years. For more information visit www.VitalDataTech.com or call (866) 482-8399.

Contact:

Julie Edgett

214-551-7487

215158@email4pr.com

SOURCE Vital Data Technology, LLC

Related Links

https://vitaldatatech.com

