Vital Decisions and ADVault Partner to Change Quality of Care, at Scale, with Advance Care Planning Documentation

EDISON, N.J. and DALLAS, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vital Decisions and ADVault today announce a market-facing partnership that combines ADVault's superior integration with electronic medical records with Vital Decision's best-in-class programs for helping people create personalized advance care plans. Together, Vital Decisions and ADVault provide the most effective and far-reaching tools and resources that support individuals by enabling clinicians to provide care that matches an individual's preferences.

The partnership allows Vital Decisions to securely store advance care planning documents generated through its Living Well™ and Guided Living Voice™ programs in the ADVault ExchangeTM global registry and repository. Through ADVault's standards-based transport tools, these documents are accessible in real-time to providers regardless of their medical record platform.

"Our values-based intervention programs help people overcome social stigma and other behavioral barriers to create and share deeply personalized plans for their care," said Tracy Korman, Vital Decisions' Senior Vice President, Product & Analytics. "Now, our partnership with ADVault makes those plans readily available for doctors and nurses to inform how they deliver care."

It is critical that everyone -- but especially individuals in late-life or advanced-stage illness -- have a plan that includes their overall care preferences and names a proxy to act on their behalf in a document that providers can access.

"We are honored to add the Vital Decisions portfolio of advance care plans to our international database," said Maria D. Moen, ADVault's Director of Platform Innovation. "Research shows that the existence of a quality document that expresses a person's values and priorities has the power to reduce chaos and confusion, and improve care coordination, morale and satisfaction among doctors, nurses, patients and families. For any advance care plan to have a chance of informing treatment, it needs to be available and accessible in the time of need."

"The integrity and values of the Vital Decisions team are aligned with our vision," said ADVault's CEO Jeff Zucker. "We started our company in 2007 with a simple goal that everyone should live with confidence they can have a voice in their care. We are committed to the secure storage and standards-based accessibility of each individual's healthcare wishes in the medical record to help inform goal-concordant care whether self-created or with assistance from a doctor, lawyer, community organization and now a Vital Decisions specialist."

"Solving our healthcare system's epidemic of care misalignment requires multiple innovative solutions working together behind the scenes," says Vital Decisions' CEO, Leah Puccio. "This partnership will ensure that tens of thousands of care plans created every year by our specialists find their way into the hands of all stakeholders responsible for ensuring those facing a medical crisis receive wanted and warranted high-quality care. Like us, the ADVault team has been tackling this issue for years and it's a privilege to combine capabilities so we can continue improving health outcomes for our clients."

About Vital Decisions

Headquartered in Edison, NJ, Vital Decisions ensures that the care of individuals with serious illness or in a medical crisis aligns with their values and wishes. Enabled by behavioral science methodologies, proprietary analytics, and clinical experts, Vital Decisions provides collaborative decision making and advance care planning support for all members of a health plan's population through a suite of telehealth and digital solutions. The services help individuals and their families think through, communicate, and document their preferences to ensure their care is aligned with their wishes - now and in the future as their medical situation changes. Vital Decisions' solutions include personalized discussions with highly trained clinical specialists, education and referrals to palliative care, hospice and other available services, and online tools to document and share advance care preferences. These result in improved quality and high satisfaction among individuals, their families, and their doctors. For more information visit www.vitaldecisions.net.

About ADVault

Since 2007, Dallas, Texas-based ADVault, Inc., has been a leader in the digital transformation of healthcare with a suite of enterprise, standards-based solutions that connect providers and payers to the person-generated insight necessary to drive goal-concordant, values-based care. MyDirectives®, its award-winning consumer-facing platform with users in over 50 countries, is the world's leading all-digital advance care planning platform. Whether through the website or MyDirectives MOBILETM, people can create, store, update and share a free MyDirectives digital advance care plan or upload any third-party advance directive (such as documents from Caring Conversations®, Five Wishes®, the VA form 10-0137 (U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs), advance care plan or portable medical order document. All documents are stored in the ADVault ExchangeTM global registry and repository which uses a suite of RAPiDTM standards-based interoperability protocols to exchange data with providers to help them understand more about the people they treat. Additional information can be found at ADVaultinc.com, MyDirectives.com or this TEDx Talk.

