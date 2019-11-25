Vital Decisions Announces Appointment of Leah Puccio as CEO

EDISON, N.J., Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vital Decisions, LLC, the leading organization in serious illness advance care planning and alignment, announces the appointment of President Leah Puccio to Chief Executive Officer. Puccio succeeds long time CEO and Co-founder Mitchell Daitz who will remain with the organization as its Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Puccio brings extensive strategic and operational expertise to the CEO role. She has served in leadership roles at Vital Decisions since 2010, becoming Chief Operating Officer in 2016 and President in 2018. Over the past nine years, she has scaled Vital Decisions from startup to its current operation of 175+ employees and four national service centers. Before joining Vital Decisions, Puccio spent over 10 years working for large corporations such as Dow Jones, Pfizer and Microsoft, and at tech startup Whale Communications (acquired by Microsoft), which transformed the technology industry by providing a comprehensive secure access platform that allowed organizations the infrastructure to support a remote workforce.

"Vital Decisions evolved from an idea to an organization that compassionately serves tens of thousands of individuals and their families a year during a very vulnerable time," said Puccio. "It has been a privilege to work with my fellow colleagues at Vital Decisions and I am honored to have been asked to guide our continued success. We are at a time when our mission to change how individuals are cared for when faced with a serious illness is more important than ever. Our passionate and talented team is laser focused on bringing innovative telehealth and digital solutions to the marketplace that ensure that the care an individual receives aligns with their values."

Mitchell Daitz said, "I am extremely proud of all that we have accomplished so far. We have engaged over 300,000 individuals with advanced illness and their families, helping them to ensure the care they receive aligns with what matters to them most. Under Leah's leadership, Vital Decisions is poised for accelerated innovation and growth and I am excited about our future."

Headquartered in Edison, NJ, Vital Decisions ensures that the care of individuals with complex medical situations aligns with their values and preferences. Enabled by behavioral science methodologies, proprietary analytics and care planning clinical experts, Vital Decisions' portfolio of telehealth and digital health solutions helps people articulate, document and communicate what matters most – now and in the future as a health situation changes. The company fosters this collaborative decision-making process across diverse populations resulting in improved quality, high satisfaction among individuals, their families and their doctors, and lower costs. For more information visit, www.vitaldecisions.net or the Vital Decisions LinkedIn.

