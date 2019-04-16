Vital Decisions Recognizes National Healthcare Decisions Day

EDISON, N.J., April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vital Decisions, LLC, the leading organization in serious illness advance care planning (ACP) and alignment, honors National Healthcare Decisions Day (NHDD), a day dedicated to educating the public on advance care planning.

According to the National Healthcare Decisions Day website (www.nhdd.org), "National Healthcare Decisions Day exists to inspire, educate, and empower the public and providers about the importance of advance care planning." Having served over 100,000 individuals, Vital Decisions supports this initiative as an organization whose philosophy and programs are built on the ideal of empowering individuals to plan so that their advanced illness care is aligned with their quality of life priorities and preferences.

"At Vital Decisions, we have over 10 years of firsthand experience helping individuals embrace the importance of advanced care planning and assisting them when facing an advanced illness to express their wishes to their family and their providers," says President of Vital Decisions, Leah Puccio. "Having a day like National Healthcare Decisions Day that is dedicated to planning for one's future, and taking those steps to begin the conversation on advance care planning, is important and a day we encourage all to recognize. We are extremely proud of our Advanced Care Alignment program and the role it plays in giving individuals and their loved ones comfort around decision making during trying times."

Vital Decisions offers a specialized ACP solution that overcomes behavioral, emotional, and healthcare system barriers that cause disconnect between a patient's wishes and the care he or she receives. Vital Decisions' masters-level clinician's help individuals talk through and think about what's most important to them and communicate to family and doctors to ensure those wishes are incorporated into the care he or she receives.

About Vital Decisions

Headquartered in Edison, NJ, Vital Decisions provides a highly specialized ACP solution called Advanced Care Alignment. This solution is specifically designed to overcome the analytic, intervention, and clinical barriers causing disconnect between members' EOL wishes and the care received. The company's solution integrates technology and interpersonal interventions across diverse populations, resulting in a more collaborative decision-making process that better reflects individual preferences, fewer unwanted treatments and significantly reduced costs. For more information visit, www.vitaldecisions.net.

