Vital Decisions Supports C-TAC's Mission and National Summit on Advanced Illness Care as a Platinum Sponsor

EDISON, N.J., Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vital Decisions, LLC, the leading organization in serious illness advance care planning and alignment, will be participating in the Coalition to Transform Advanced Care's (C-TAC) annual National Summit on Advanced Illness Care as a Platinum Sponsor from October 9-11, 2019.

The National Summit brings together hundreds of healthcare leaders, policy makers, consumer advocates, academics and others in the movement toward comprehensive, value- and patient-focused care for people with advanced illness.

As a platinum sponsor, Vital Decisions and its executives will be contributing in many ways to the Summit including:

A plenary session "fireside chat" on Innovation in Advanced Care Alignment: Creating an enhanced individual and family experience. Dr. David Sand , Chief Medical Officer of Vital Decisions customer Care N' Care and Connie Ducaine , PhD., VP, Strategic Solutions, Vital Decisions will engage in a facilitated discussion as part of the Innovation Day on October 11, 2019 .

, Chief Medical Officer of Vital Decisions customer Care N' Care and , PhD., VP, Strategic Solutions, Vital Decisions will engage in a facilitated discussion as part of the Innovation Day on . A breakout session on patient-centered care entitled: Where is the person in person-centered care for serious illness? Vital Decisions' Chief Clinical Officer, Tracy Brubaker , LCSW, will explore with other session leaders, different perspectives on patient-centered care in the context of advanced illness. The session will be October 10, 2019 .

, LCSW, will explore with other session leaders, different perspectives on patient-centered care in the context of advanced illness. The session will be . As title sponsor and host of a leadership dinner on October 10, 2019 featuring an interview of Dr. Lucy Kalanithi by Jennifer 'Jay' Newton-Small. Dr. Kalanithi is a clinical assistant professor at Stanford . She helped complete the bestselling memoir When Breath Becomes Air, which her late husband Paul Kalanithi, MD, a Stanford neurosurgeon, wrote before he died of lung cancer at age 37. Ms. Newton-Small is co-founder and chief executive officer at MemoryWell and a long-serving Washington correspondent for TIME Magazine and a journalist for Bloomberg News.

"The initiatives of this conference and C-TAC in general align with our mission at Vital Decisions to be the force, the catalyst in this country, to fundamentally change how individuals are cared for during an advanced illness," said Leah Puccio, President of Vital Decisions. "We believe the care of individuals with an advanced illness should continuously align with their values and preferences. This summit provides us with a unique opportunity to share best practices, explore new ideas and engage with other industry leaders who are just as passionate as we are."

Vital Decisions will also participate in C-TAC's Leadership Revival pre-conference leadership session and will be visible throughout the Summit.

About Vital Decisions

Headquartered in Edison, NJ, Vital Decisions ensures that the care of individuals with sudden or ongoing advanced illness aligns with their values and changing preferences throughout the last years of life. Enabled by advanced technology, proprietary analytics and Masters-level clinical Specialists, Vital Decisions' portfolio of telehealth and digital health solutions guide individuals, with their families, to think through, define, document and communicate their personal preferences to ensure that the care the individual receives aligns with what matters to them most - now and in the future as their medical situation changes. The company fosters this collaborative decision-making process across diverse populations resulting in improved quality, high satisfaction among individuals, their families and their doctors, and lower costs. For more information visit, www.vitaldecisions.net.

