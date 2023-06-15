Vital Essentials Launches Rebrand of its Butcher Cut Protein Freeze-Dried Raw Pet Food

GREEN BAY, Wis., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vital Essentials, the flagship brand of Carnivore Meat Company, has unleashed a rebrand to better communicate its point of difference to uncompromising pet owners: premium quality butcher cut protein for the health benefits dogs and cats deserve. Today marks the official launch of the revitalized brand and packaging, bringing a "butcher shop" experience to pet shops across the nation.

Vital Essentials, the flagship brand of Carnivore Meat Company, has unleashed a rebrand to better communicate its point of difference to uncompromising pet owners: premium quality butcher cut protein for the health benefits dogs and cats deserve. For pet owners looking for care without compromise, the rebrand makes it easy to find premium protein to support more energetic playtimes, healthier skin, shinier coats, stronger teeth, and gut health.
Vital Essentials has been a pioneer in freeze-dried and frozen raw pet food since 2009 – sourcing only whole-animal, butcher cut protein that is minimally processed to preserve vital nutrients and minerals for the diet pets need to live their best lives. With an extensive range of high-quality proteins in food entrees, protein mix-in toppers, raw bar snacks, and treats, Vital Essentials ensures that every pet's dietary needs are met.

For pet owners looking for care without compromise, the rebrand makes it easy to find premium protein to support more energetic playtimes, healthier skin, shinier coats, stronger teeth, and gut health. The packaging features brown kraft paper and twine, as one finds in a local butcher shop, along with animal icon view-through windows showcasing each protein variety.

Lanny Viegut, CEO of Carnivore Meat Company, reflected on the journey leading to the rebrand, "I've always believed in the importance of minimally-processed, premium protein, for the health of dogs and cats. We wanted to make it easier for uncompromising pet owners to feed their pets the protein they need and this rebrand does just that, it brings the butcher shop to the pet shop."

The brand relaunch goes beyond packaging to include a renewed focus on forging deeper relationships with Vital Essentials' customers and consumers. "There are so many brands out there, but we believe that only Vital Essentials offers the Butcher Cut protein pets need," said Viegut. "As we say in our offices, there are no shortcuts, only butcher cuts – and we're committed to helping our retailer partners bring the best quality protein to their customers."

Look for Vital Essentials butcher cut protein in-store at a retailer near you and on-line at vitalessentialsraw.com, Amazon, and Chewy.

