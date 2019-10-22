Vital Farms Expanding, Adding More Than 50 Full-Time Jobs in Springfield, MO

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vital Farms, a Certified B Corp and pioneer in offering pasture-raised, ethically sourced products sold nationwide, is expanding its operations in Springfield just three years after breaking ground on its first facility here. Dubbed "Egg Central Station," the company's 84,000 sq. ft. facility in Partnership Industrial Center West currently employs nearly 100 crew members. The expansion will add 64,000 sq. ft. of space and more than 50 full-time jobs with benefits.

Based in Austin, Texas, Vital Farms cut the ribbon on its Springfield facility in October 2017. Since then, the company's sales have more than doubled and its total workforce has grown to more than 150 people. Expanding its egg processing facility will enable Vital Farms to continue to meet strong consumer demand for quality foods raised with high animal welfare standards.

"The strong partnerships we've found in Springfield have made it the perfect place for Egg Central Station. Springfield's Partnership for Economic Development has been outstanding across all aspects of our business and made our expansion in Springfield an easy choice," said Russell Diez- Canseco, president and CEO of Vital Farms.

"The Chamber and SBDC have been valuable and collaborative partners to us. From partnering with us to help advertise open roles to ensuring we are meaningfully connected to the community, the team has passionately helped us build our brand and our business," said Kathryn McKeon, senior director of marketing for Vital Farms.

"We've worked hard to build a business climate in Missouri that will help growing businesses like Vital Farms succeed, and this expansion is just another example that our state is a prime location for food and ag-related companies," Governor Mike Parson said.

Prior to opening Egg Central Station, Vital Farms leadership began engaging with the Springfield area community through business and charitable relationships which have continued since then.

"Vital Farms' corporate culture sets an outstanding example, from their investment in employees to their work environment," said Chamber President Matt Morrow. "The company's positive impact extends to their support of our community, not only through capital and jobs, but through actions like the donation of over 12 million eggs to Ozarks Food Harvest. We continue to take great pride in having attracted this state-of-the-art processing facility from one of the country's finest corporate citizens to Springfield."

Seeing employers like Vital Farms thrive in the Springfield region demonstrates that this area has all the elements necessary for top-level companies to locate here and successfully create and sustain quality jobs.

