Vital Farms, Inc. Sued for Securities Law Violations - Contact the DJS Law Group to Discuss Your Rights - VITL

LOS ANGELES, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The DJS Law Group reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Vital Farms, Inc. ("Vital Farms" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: VITL) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shareholders who purchased shares of VITL during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointments. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CLASS PERIOD: May 8, 2025 to February 26, 2026

DEADLINE: May 26, 2026

CASE DETAILS: According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Vital Farms' project to change its enterprise resource planning ("ERP") system caused delays, despite the fact it had downplayed the risk of delays occurring. These ERP delays hindered the Company's performance. Based on these facts, Vital Farm's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, contact us to participate.

WHY DJS LAW GROUP? DJS Law Group's primary focus is to enhance investor return through balanced counseling and aggressive advocacy. We specialize in securities class actions, corporate governance litigation, and domestic/international M&A appraisals. Our clients are some of the largest and most sophisticated hedge funds and alternative asset managers in the world. The litigation claims of our clients are extraordinarily valuable assets that demand respect, focus, and results.

Join the case to recover your losses.

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CONTACT:

David J. Schwartz

DJS Law Group

274 White Plains Road, Suite 1

Eastchester, NY 10709

Phone: 914-206-9742

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE DJS Law Group LLP