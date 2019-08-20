Vital Farms Launches Two New Pasture-Raised Firsts That Simplify Cooking

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With the mission to bring ethically produced food to the table, the pasture-raised pioneer Vital Farms introduces two first-of-their-kind products that bring more simplicity to the kitchen. Vital Farms Pasture-Raised Ghee Butter, which launched earlier this year in a jar, will now also be available in a 7.5oz squeeze bottle in Original and Himalayan Pink Salt. Vital Farms will also debut Liquid Whole Eggs, made with pasture-raised whole eggs. Both products will initially be exclusively available at Whole Foods Market stores, hitting shelves in August.

"People shouldn't have to sacrifice quality for convenience in the kitchen. So we set out to give them the highest quality, most ethically produced foods in more versatile and easier-to-use formats. We believe consumers can and should enjoy Vital Farms' delicious products and high standards even when short on time," said Scott Marcus, Chief Marketing Officer.

"Vital Farms has been an important partner to us for more than ten years," said Lee Robinson, Director for Whole Foods Market's Global Grocery team. "We're excited to bring our shoppers new products from a brand they know and love."

Vital Farms Pasture-Raised Ghee Butter is made from Vital Farms pasture-raised butter, and is the first ever ghee available in a squeeze bottle format. Vital Farms pasture-raising ensures its four-legged ladies are free to roam and forage on open pastures in the U.S.A. This makes for contented cows, better butter, and greater ghee. Now available in a squeeze bottle format, the complex goodness of ghee is even more convenient and ready to dispense – no spoon required! Lactose- and casein-free ghee is great for frying and sautéing, from grilled cheese to vegetables, and equally as delicious squeezed onto toast, in coffee, or drizzled on popcorn.

The first whole egg pasture-raised liquid brought to market, Vital Farms Liquid Whole Eggs come from hens that live on small family farms with room to roam, a buffet of grasses to graze, and plenty of sunshine to soak up year-round. Raising the welfare standard, our hens are free to forage outdoors, daily, with 108 sq ft per hen. Nutrient-dense liquid whole eggs are perfect when speeding up cooking or baking with precise measurement, making scrambled eggs and omelets, or saving time on a Sunday quiche.

To learn more about Vital Farms pasture-raised products visit www.vitalfarms.com or stop by booth 747 during Natural Products Expo East September 12th-14th in Baltimore, MD to try Vital Farms' new products, and even take a virtual tour of its pastures.

Vital Farms, a Certified B Corp, is a pioneer of pasture-raising, and offers a range of ethically sourced products nationwide. Started on a single farm in Austin, Texas in 2007, Vital Farms was recently recognized as a Forbes Small Giant due to their exceptional growth and conscious business practices. It is the leading producer of pasture-raised eggs in the country and in 2018 became the first brand to offer pasture-raised ready-to-eat hard-boiled eggs. It also introduced a pasture-raised, American-made butter in 2015 and most recently launched pasture-raised ghee butter. Vital Farms continues to raise the welfare standards for happy, healthy hens and contented cows, with products of exceptional taste and nutrition. Vital Farms eggs, butter, and ghee butter are sold in more than 10,000 grocery stores nationwide. For more information on Vital Farms, please visit https://vitalfarms.com/.

