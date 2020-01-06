Vital Farms Shows You the Farm Your Eggs Are From

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vital Farms is launching a groundbreaking food traceability program. Every consumer of Vital Farms eggs can now see the small family farm – with 360° video footage – where their eggs were laid, with the click of a button.

Vital Farms’ traceability program makes it possible for consumers to see and appreciate the small family farms that their eggs come from. Vital Farms egg cartons featuring farm names can now be found on shelves nationally.

Vital Farms believes that today's complex industrialized U.S. food system has made it difficult for people to understand and trust where the food on their plates comes from. As a leader in ethically produced food and the largest U.S. brand of pasture-raised eggs by retail dollar sales, Vital Farms believes seeing is better than wondering, so they are making it easy for consumers to see all their partner farms.

"At Vital Farms, we are committed to providing food people can trust. Traceability is a natural extension of this commitment. We began pasture-raised egg farming over a decade ago and want to make it possible for consumers to see and appreciate the small family farms that their eggs come from," said Russell Diez-Canseco, President and CEO of Vital Farms.

Vital Farms' traceability program makes it easy. Simply pick up a carton of Vital Farms eggs, enter the farm name printed on the carton at vitalfarms.com/farm and enjoy a 360° view of the exact farm your eggs came from.

"We want everyone to enjoy seeing hens doing what they do best – roaming the pasture, foraging for insects, sampling seasonal grasses and maybe relaxing in the shade," said Becca Simmonds, Associate Brand Manager and traceability project lead for Vital Farms. "Each partner farm is unique, but they all offer abundant outdoor space that meets our leading standards for the hens, all year-round."

Vital Farms partners with about 200 small family farms that focus on animal welfare, including year-round access to pastures. The 360° pasture videos feature each family farm and the videos will be updated at least twice a year to ensure consumers get an accurate view of the hens' environment.

Vital Farms egg cartons featuring farm names can now be found on shelves nationally. To find a store near you, and for more information, please visit vitalfarms.com.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, a Certified B Corp, offers a range of ethically produced pasture-raised food products nationwide. Started on a single farm in Austin, Texas, in 2007, Vital Farms has grown to become the leading U.S. brand of pasture-raised eggs and butter by retail dollar sales. Vital Farms' ethics are exemplified by its humane treatment of farm animals and sustainable farming practices. It also prioritizes the long-term benefits of each of its stakeholders, including farmers and suppliers, customers and consumers, communities and the environment, crew members and stockholders. Vital Farms' pasture-raised products, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee and liquid whole eggs, are sold in approximately 13,000 stores nationwide. For more information on Vital Farms, please visit Vitalfarms.com.

