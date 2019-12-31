Vital Farms Teams Up with Food Banks Across the Country to Provide Food for Holiday Meals

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 'Tis the season for giving back to the community. Vital Farms – a leading brand of ethically produced food is helping address food insecurity, teaming up with food banks across the country to provide over 19 million eggs to families in need. Local partners include: Central Texas Food Bank, Southwest Missouri's Ozarks Food Harvest, South Atlantic grocery retailer Harris Teeter, and Northern Illinois Food Bank.

Pasture-raised egg donations from Vital Farms provide a protein-packed food staple to families, seniors, and veterans during a time of year when egg donations are in demand. "Vital Farms is honored to work with food banks to help make holiday meals possible for thousands of families," said Russell Diez-Canseco, President and CEO of Vital Farms.

As one of the largest U.S. egg brands by retail dollar sales, Vital Farms is committed to promoting sustainable communities. "Giving back is one way for us to be involved with and strengthen the communities we're a part of," adds Shep Kowalski, Vital Farms Brand Manager.

In addition to donating more than 19 million eggs over the last year, Vital Farms' crew members are committed to volunteering their time. Recently, Vital Farms crew members distributed food for holiday meals, including the eggs the company donated, at a distribution location for the Central Texas Food Bank in the company's hometown of Austin, Texas.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, a Certified B Corp, offers a range of ethically produced, pasture-raised food products nationwide. Started on a single farm in Austin, Texas in 2007, Vital Farms has grown to become the leading U.S. brand of pasture-raised eggs and butter by retail dollar sales. Vital Farms' ethics are exemplified by its humane treatment of farm animals and sustainable farming practices. It also prioritizes the long-term benefits of each of its stakeholders, including farmers and suppliers, customers and consumers, communities and the environment, crew members and stockholders. Vital Farms' pasture-raised products, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee and liquid whole eggs, are sold in approximately 13,000 stores nationwide. For more information on Vital Farms, please visit Vitalfarms.com.

Media Contact:

Sarah Kidwell

Sarah.Kidwell@Ketchum.com

312.228.6812

SOURCE Vital Farms

Related Links

https://vitalfarms.com

