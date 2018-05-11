Vital Farms Wins Environmental Excellence Award for Its Egg Central Station Facility

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., May 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A leader in the humane production of pasture-raised eggs and butter, Vital Farms has announced that it was honored at the 17th Choose Environmental Excellence Awards on April 27th by The City of Springfield, MO for its environmental excellence at its new 'Egg Central Station.'

ECC Award

The City of Springfield's Water Quality Division works to improve and protect water quality through projects and programs addressing stormwater pollution as well as aquatic and riparian health. Vital Farms was selected as its 2018 award recipient due to their best practices of stormwater green infrastructure, tree preservation, bioretention features, and erosion and sediment control both during construction and ongoing operations at its egg processing facility.

Even though the city does not currently have a tree preservation ordinance, Vital Farms voluntarily took additional measures to preserve existing trees on-site; this practice is one of the most valuable in stormwater management, as mature trees absorb and filter runoff. It also supports endangered pollinators and preserves the fauna and flora unique to the Ozarks.

"We are honored to be recognized by the City of Springfield's Water Quality Division for using environmental best practices in the design and construction of Vital Farms' first full-sized egg packing plant, Egg Central Station. We believe that our business is sustainable only if it is sustainable for all of our stakeholders, including the communities in which we operate, and this award is a wonderful recognition of that approach," said Russell Diez-Canseco, President & COO, Vital Farms.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, a Certified B Corp, offers ethically produced foods to consumers, raising the standards for animal welfare at scale. Started in Austin, Texas in 2007 with 20 hens, Vital Farms now works with more than 120 independent, family-owned egg farms in 9 states. It is the leading supplier of pasture-raised eggs in the country, and in 2015 added pasture-raised, grass-fed American-made butter to its product line. It is also the first brand to offer pasture-raised hard-boiled eggs. Vital Farms continues to raise the standards for taste and nutrition while also promoting the welfare of happy, healthy hens and contented cows. Vital Farms eggs and butter are sold in grocery stores nationwide. For more information on Vital Farms, please visit https://vitalfarms.com/.

Contact:

Krupa Consulting

194948@email4pr.com

213.626.0465

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vital-farms-wins-environmental-excellence-award-for-its-egg-central-station-facility-300646965.html

SOURCE Vital Farms

Related Links

https://vitalfarms.com

