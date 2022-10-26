Vital Heart & Vein Continues to Grow Esteemed Roster of Cardiovascular Specialists

-Hassan Kamran, MD, FACC is the Latest Addition-

HOUSTON, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vital Heart & Vein, Houston's largest private cardiology practice, announced today that Hassan Kamran, MD, FACC has joined its interventional cardiology team and will lead Vital Heart & Vein's newly established cardiology service located in Northwest Houston.

Kamran attended medical school at Baylor College of Medicine and subsequently completed his residency, cardiology fellowship, and interventional training at Baylor College of Medicine as well. Kamran served as chief interventional cardiology fellow and graduated with honors. He was inducted into the Alpha Omega Alpha Medical Honor Society during his fellowship.

"Dr. Kamran is an outstanding physician and a valued partner to his patients. We are pleased to have him lead our newly established location in Northwest Houston and are honored to have a physician of his caliber join our team," said Gay Nord, CEO of Vital Heart & Vein.

"Vital Heart & Vein continues to establish itself as a preeminent leader in cardiovascular care, and I'm enthusiastic about being part of such an elite team," said Kamran.

For more information on Vital Heart & Vein, visit https://vitalheartandvein.com.

About Vital Heart & Vein

Vital Heart & Vein was established in 1998 by a team of highly trained cardiologists in Houston, Texas. Utilizing the latest technology, they provide a full spectrum of diagnostic testing and comprehensive therapies for coronary, electrophysiology, vascular, and vein diseases.

They have locations throughout the Houston area, including Humble, Kingwood, Pearland, and the Texas Medical Center. Vital Heart & Vein strives to become a valued partner for each patient by providing individualized, accessible, and high-quality care. Their board-certified cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and podiatrists are committed to treating each patient with the highest level of care and compassion. For more information, visit www.vitalheartandvein.com.

