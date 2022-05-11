Vital Heart & Vein Names Gay Nord, MHA as New CEO

HOUSTON, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vital Heart & Vein, a leading provider of cardiovascular and vein health, has named Gay Nord as its new chief executive officer.

In her new role, she will oversee operations of Vital Heart & Vein's current and future locations and spearhead the organization's growth and development.

Nord most recently served as CEO for Hospital Corporation of America (HCA) Florida West Hospital for several years. Prior to HCA Florida West, she served in the same capacity at St. Luke's Medical Center in Houston and HCA's Methodist Hospital and Methodist Children's Hospital in San Antonio.

Additionally, Nord has served in key leadership positions at HCA's Overland Park Regional Medical Center in Overland Park, Kansas, and HCA's Kingwood Medical Center in Houston.

With extensive experience in creating physician partnerships, service line development, and cardiovascular services, Nord has established a track record for leading organizations to unprecedented growth and expansion.

"Without question, Nord is the ideal choice to lead Vital Heart & Vein to the next level. Her bold and transparent leadership, coupled with her strategic mindset and an excellent record of success, will continue to propel the organization forward into the future," said Mazen Ganim, M.D., founding partner of Vital Heart & Vein.

"I am honored to lead an organization like Vital Heart & Vein known for its commitment to providing high quality and compassionate care to its patients," said Nord. "Over the last 24 years, Vital Heart & Vein has established itself as a leading cardiovascular and vein treatment provider. I look forward to working with the phenomenal physicians and employees at Vital Heart & Vein and playing a role in its future growth and success. I consider it a privilege to join an organization dedicated to providing exceptional care to their patients."

A member of the American College of Healthcare executives, Nord received her Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Houston and her Master of Science in Healthcare Administration from Texas Woman's University.

About Vital Heart & Vein

Vital Heart & Vein was established in 1998 by a team of highly trained cardiologists in Houston, Texas. Utilizing the latest technology, they provide a full spectrum of diagnostic testing and comprehensive therapies for coronary, electrophysiology, vascular, and vein diseases.

They have locations throughout the Houston area, including Humble, Kingwood, Pearland, and the Texas Medical Center. Vital Heart & Vein strives to become a valued partner for each patient by providing individualized, accessible, and high-quality care. Their board-certified cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and podiatrists are committed to treating each patient with the highest level of care and compassion. For more information, visit www.vitalheartandvein.com.

