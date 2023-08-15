Vital Heart & Vein to Expand Electrophysiology (EP) Services

Houston's Premier Cardiovascular Group Announces Launch of New EP Division

HOUSTON, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vital Heart & Vein, one of Houston's leading providers of cardiovascular services, announced today it is expanding its Cardiac Electrophysiology (EP) services with a newly branded division, Vital Heart Rhythm.

Under the direction of Sam Sharma, MD, a well-known and respected leader in cardiac EP, Vital Heart Rhythm will offer a wide range of state-of-the-art diagnostic and treatment options for patients with cardiac rhythm disorders.

"Atrial fibrillation (AFib) continues to be a growing crisis in cardiac EP, affecting more than 37 million people today. With the rapid advancements in technology and the increasing prevalence of cardiac rhythm disorders, Vital Heart & Vein recognized the need to create a specialized division dedicated exclusively to cardiac EP services," said Sharma.

Sharma, who recently joined Vital Heart & Vein, has been appointed regional medical director at Vital Heart Rhythm to lead the new division. Several well-known leaders in the EP field, including Ping Wong, MD; Justin Saunders, MD; Bart Jozwik, MD; and Akash Shah, MD, will round out the team.

"We are honored to have physicians of this caliber join our extraordinary clinical team and welcome Drs. Sharma, Jozwik, and Shah as the newest members of the cardiac EP team at Vital Heart & Vein. The addition of these excellent physicians will allow us to expand our clinical services regionally to further meet the needs of our patients," said Mazen Ganim president of Vital Heart & Vein.

"Vital Heart & Vein has been a leading provider of cardiac EP services for many years, thanks to the leadership of Drs. Ping Wong and Justin Saunders," said Gay Nord, CEO of Vital Heart & Vein. "The creation of Vital Heart Rhythm signifies our commitment to expanding our range of comprehensive cardiovascular services to deliver exceptional care and enhance the quality of life for our patients."

To learn more, visit https://vitalheartandvein.com/our-specialties/vital-heart-rhythm.

About Vital Heart & Vein

Vital Heart & Vein was established in 1998 by a team of highly trained cardiologists in Houston, Texas. Utilizing the latest technology, they provide a full spectrum of diagnostic testing and comprehensive therapies for coronary, electrophysiology, vascular, and vein diseases.

Vital Heart & Vein has locations throughout Houston and surrounding areas, including the Texas Medical Center, Humble, Pearland, West Houston, Northwest Houston, Clear Lake, Greater Heights, Cypress, and Beaumont. Vital Heart & Vein strives to become a valued partner for each patient by providing individualized, accessible, and high-quality care. Their board-certified cardiologists, vascular surgeons, endocrinologists, and podiatrists are committed to treating each patient with the highest level of care and compassion. For more information, visit www.vitalheartandvein.com .

