Vital Lyfe Launches Access, a Portable Filtration System for On-Demand Water Anywhere, for Pre-Order

TORRANCE, Calif., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vital Lyfe, a water technology company focused on universal water accessibility, announced today the pre-order launch of Access, its first-generation water filtration system. A portable device designed to deliver reliable, on-demand water from a broad range of natural sources, including seawater. Access is built for a wide range of applications, including off-grid exploration, maritime environments, rural living, and emergency response scenarios.

Vital Lyfe introduces Access, available for pre-order now.

Access is built to address one of the world's most persistent challenges: clean water availability anywhere, especially in environments where traditional infrastructure is unavailable, unreliable, or compromised. Designed as a decentralized solution for a traditionally static technology, Access is a portable, cost-effective, and easy-to-use system that enables individuals and communities to generate filtered water through a simple, intuitive, push-button process.

"Access is about fundamentally changing how people think about water," said Jonathan Criss, CEO and Co-Founder of Vital Lyfe. "For too long, clean water has depended on centralized systems that are expensive, fragile, and out of reach for many. We built Access to put control back in the hands of individuals and make water generation simple, reliable, and portable wherever you are."

Vital Lyfe Co-Founders Jonathan Criss and Andrew Harner developed Access, drawing on years of engineering experience at SpaceX, applying aerospace-level precision and efficiency to the systems. The system integrates automated controls that manage pressure, filtration, and performance in real time, eliminating the need for specialized training or complex operation. This allows users to produce water consistently and reliably across a wide range of conditions.

Weighing around 25 pounds, Access delivers up to 6 gallons (23 liters) per hour in seawater conditions and up to 13 gallons per hour in freshwater conditions, with a typical salt rejection rate of 99.5%+. The system is designed to operate at around 200 W and supports both AC and DC power sources, enabling flexible use in remote or mobile environments. With a runtime ranging from one to three hours per charge, depending on water conditions, Access enables rapid deployment and immediate use in dynamic environments.

"With Access, we focused on removing complexity without sacrificing performance," said Andrew Harner, COO and Co-Founder of Vital Lyfe. "We've automated the most challenging aspects of desalination, including pressure, filtration, and energy management, into a seamless user experience. The result is a system simple enough for anyone to use, even my mom."

With Access, Vital Lyfe takes its first step into a global water market projected to exceed $1.5 trillion, with continued growth driven by quickly increasing demand and water scarcity. Access is available for pre-order with an $8 deposit, at a retail price of $749, and is expected to begin deliveries later this year. Learn more at https://www.vital-lyfe.com/.

About Vital Lyfe

Vital Lyfe is a water technology company that builds scalable, portable water filtration systems designed to increase global access to clean water. By combining advanced engineering, efficient manufacturing, and a mission driven approach, Vital Lyfe is working to redefine how fresh water is produced and distributed around the world.

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SOURCE Vital Lyfe