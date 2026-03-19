Vital Lyfe Opens 37,000 Square Foot Manufacturing Headquarters in Torrance, California

TORRANCE, Calif., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vital Lyfe, a water technology company focused on universal water filtration, today announced the opening of its new, 38,000 square foot headquarters and manufacturing facility in Torrance, California. The move follows the company's successful capital raise last year and represents a significant milestone as Vital Lyfe prepares to launch its first product later this summer.

The new facility will serve as the company's primary hub for production, engineering, and operational growth as Vital Lyfe scales operations domestically and internationally.

Vital Lyfe's new facility located in Torrance, CA.

"This factory will be the home base for our first-generation universal portable water filtration device, capable of converting seawater and many naturally occurring water sources into drinking water," said Jon Criss, CEO of Vital Lyfe. "The production line we are developing here is designed to manufacture more desalination units in a single month than currently exist worldwide. That level of scale is essential to addressing global water access challenges."

The Torrance headquarters is designed to support high rate manufacturing, in house engineering development, reliability testing, and rapid product iteration as the company prepares for commercial release. With strong momentum heading into launch, Vital Lyfe is actively expanding its team across multiple disciplines.

"We are growing fast," said Andrew Harner, COO of Vital Lyfe. "We are hiring across engineering, sales, and production roles. This facility positions us for long-term success, and it is an exciting time to join the company as we shape the future of water technology."

With its new headquarters operational and its first product launch approaching, Vital Lyfe is entering its next phase of growth with a clear focus on execution, scale, and global impact.

The company plans to use its Torrance base to support global market expansion, positioning Southern California as the center of its long-term production and innovation strategy. Looking forward, the company remains committed to accelerating innovation, expanding its team, and delivering transformative water solutions to communities worldwide.

About Vital Lyfe

Vital Lyfe is a water technology company that builds scalable, portable desalination systems designed to increase global access to clean water. By combining advanced engineering, efficient manufacturing, and a mission driven approach, Vital Lyfe is working to redefine how fresh water is produced and distributed around the world.

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SOURCE Vital Lyfe