Vital Motion's Hummingbird: Fibromyalgia Symptom Relief Without the Negative Side Effects

There is some simple, but crucial, medical science that led to the breakthrough of the Hummingbird. Here's how your body works:

Your "soleus" muscles (one in each calf) help ensure that your blood is efficiently pumped from your lower body up through your heart and all the way to your brain.

When your soleus muscles do NOT work to maximum efficiency, blood pools in your legs.

The effects of not getting good blood flow to your brain, joints, muscles and other vital areas of your body? Fibromyalgia symptoms.

What's a highly effective way to get your soleus muscles to contract and help achieve your proper blood flow? Simple science. Stimulating the nerve endings in the "plantar" part of your foot is vital.

The Hummingbird prompts those nerve endings in your plantar with micro-mechanical stimulation. This plantar stimulation causes your soleus muscles to contract, helping blood flow to the rest of your body.

The Hummingbird is the brainchild of Dr. Erik Hiester, D.O., and Jay Eastman, a PhD and high tech Engineer. The device was conceived based on research studies from Johns Hopkins University that found a link between Fibromyalgia, low blood pressure and poor circulation.

There is no known cure for Fibromyalgia and according the American College of Rheumatology, patients pay $11 billion out of pocket annually for treatment, OTCs and other remedies.

