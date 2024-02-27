Vital Pet Life Partners with rePurpose Global to Combat Plastic Pollution

News provided by

Vital Pet Life

27 Feb, 2024, 10:11 ET

Bringing together a shared mission of recovering and removing ocean-bound plastic waste

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vital Pet Life today announced their partnership with rePurpose Global, the world's leading Plastic Action Platform whose mission is to create tangible environmental and socio-economic impact by removing plastic waste from the environment, while enabling livelihoods for marginalized waste workers across the globe. Vital Pet Life will fund the removal of 18 grams of ocean bound plastic per bottle they sell, through rePurpose's Impact Guarantee program.

"We have built our brand on the foundation of ESG integrity and taking measurable steps to make an impact towards a more sustainable future," says Donie Yamamoto, CEO and founder of Vital Pet Life. "With increased climate change, there is an urgency to create clear action plans. Through this partnership, we're taking verifiable and effective action on our global plastic crisis, while educating our customers, who support our commitment to ESG practices." 

Vital Pet Life's specific impact program is Project Laut Yang Tenang, whose goal it is to stop ocean bound plastic waste from ending up in Indonesia's coasts while protecting its fragile ecosystems and biodiversity. The project focuses on recycling low-value, flexible LDPE and HDPE plastics, typically ignored by local waste collectors due to low market value, while creating dignified livelihoods for informal waste aggregators and workers through safe working conditions and fair wages.

"Environmental protection is at the core of Vital Pet Life. It is heartening to see them push the boundaries on tackling the plastic waste problem. We hope their commitment pushes more brands to take responsibility for the plastic that they are generating," said Aditya Siroya, Co-founder and Chief Impact Officer of rePurpose Global.

About Vital Pet Life:
Donie Yamamoto founded Vital Pet Life, a certified WBENC woman-owned business, in 2017 with a mission of sustainability, trust through transparency, and animal advocacy. Vital Pet Life is a member of the Sustainable Packaging Coalition, Pet Sustainability Coalition, is MSC certified sustainable & the first US pet brand to be ORIVO origin-certified. Find out more at VitalPetLife.com. 

About rePurpose Global:
rePurpose Global is the world's leading Plastic Action Platform, dedicated to combating the plastic pollution crisis. They support purposeful companies to measure and reduce their plastic footprints, and run innovative impact projects that remove and recover ocean-bound and nature-bound plastic waste.

SOURCE Vital Pet Life

