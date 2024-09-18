Vital Pursuit Hits Shelves Nationwide as First-to-Market Nestlé Brand Designed for GLP-1 Users

Introducing a line of delicious, high protein meals with essential nutrients; Vital Pursuit lands at national retailers to provide dietary support for GLP-1 users and consumers focused on weight management

SOLON, Ohio, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The new Vital Pursuit brand from Nestlé, designed to provide dietary support to GLP-1 users and consumers focused on weight management, is now available at retailers nationwide including Walmart, Target, and Kroger. The line includes thoughtfully portioned meals that are always high in protein and contain essential nutrients like vitamin A, vitamin C, potassium, calcium or iron. Made with quality proteins, vegetables and whole grains, Vital Pursuit is food that moves you forward.

On behalf of Vital Pursuit

"Through our nutrition expertise and consumer-centric approach, we identified a need for a new line of products that delivers delicious results by providing great taste and functional benefits to provide dietary support for GLP-1 users or those otherwise managing their weight," said Kristen Stoehr, Registered Dietitian and Vital Pursuit Brand Manager. "We want Vital Pursuit to be your ally in creating lasting lifestyle changes and protecting your hard-earned progress."

Each weight management journey for GLP-1 users is personal, but the common thread continues to be the importance of consuming a nutritious diet through smaller portions. Vital Pursuit delivers the nutrients this consumer group needs with thoughtfully portioned products that offer at least 20 grams of protein, great taste, and options with vibrant vegetables.

Chef and dietitian crafted, the new line offers 14 frozen meals that are convenient, flavor-forward, and take just minutes to prepare. The current portfolio includes:

Southwest Style Chicken Fajita Sandwich Melt

Cauliflower Crust Pepperoni Pizza

Garlic Herb Grilled Chicken Bowl

Cauliflower Crust Three Meat Pizza

Grilled Chicken Chipotle Bowl

Southwest Style Beef Taco Bowl

Chicken Spinach & Artichoke Sandwich Melt

Vermont White Cheddar Mac & Broccoli Bowl with Cavatappi Protein Pasta

Air Fryer Meal Teriyaki Chicken

Air Fryer Meal Maple Balsamic Chicken

Cauliflower Crust Three Cheese Pizza

Cauliflower Crust Chicken Bacon Ranch Piada

Cheese Lovers Pizza

Chicken Mozzarella Flatbread

"People taking these medications not only have a decreased appetite, but they must adjust their diets with a sharper focus on smaller portions, while also prioritizing beneficial nutrients for their health," said Marlene Schmidt, Registered Dietitian and Senior Health & Wellness Manager at Nestlé. "To complement these eating habits, we're striving to take the guesswork out of mealtime with thoughtfully portioned, nutritious, accessible options."

Vital Pursuit was designed to accommodate diverse dietary and lifestyle needs, including vegetarian and gluten-free meals. The line also includes several air fryer ready items for those seeking great taste and added cooking convenience.

In addition to the current frozen portfolio, Vital Pursuit continues to innovate across the aisles to meet consumer needs and various dining occasions. In 2025, the brand is targeting a new ready-to-drink beverage with 30g of protein and no added sugar to bring next-level benefits to even more moments.

Vital Pursuit can be found in the frozen aisle for a suggested retail price of $4.99 and under (prices may vary by retailer). For more information on Vital Pursuit follow us online and follow @vitalpursuit on Instagram and TikTok.

Nestlé USA

Nestlé USA is committed to unlocking the power of food to enhance quality of life for everyone, today and for generations to come. The company's food and beverage portfolio includes some of the most recognizable brands in the United States, including Coffee mate, DiGiorno and Nestlé Toll House. Nestlé USA also boasts the largest coffee portfolio in the U.S., including Nescafé, Nestlé Starbucks Coffee and Seattle's Best. Nestlé USA is part of Nestlé S.A., headquartered in Vevey, Switzerland — the world's largest food and beverage company, which has been named among "The World's Most Admired Food Companies" by Fortune magazine for more than 25 consecutive years. For more information, visit nestleusa.com.

