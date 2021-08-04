Vital Records Control Announces International Expansion to Further Customer-Centric Mission

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vital Records Control (VRC), an information management company headquartered in Memphis, TN, announced its international expansion today.

Founded in 1988, VRC started as a security lockbox business protecting personal assets. Since then, the company has expanded its services to include protecting, storing, and providing secure access to a range of valuable information assets, from critical business documents, highly sensitive digital data, historical artifacts, medical records to specialty assets. VRC has grown to become the third-largest records and information management company in the U.S, with over 100 facilities coast-to-coast. Most recently, it has added its first international facility in the Bahamas.

"Despite the pandemic, we were extremely fortunate to expand into new markets in 2020 and continue to do so in 2021," shared Danny Palo, President and Chief Executive Officer of Vital Records Control. "At VRC, maintaining the protection and availability of our clients' information while providing best-in-class service is at the core of our culture. By broadening our presence in key markets such as San Francisco, Columbus, Milwaukee, Las Vegas, Salt Lake City, and most recently, the Bahamas, we are not only able to extend our geographic reach but support our commitment to deliver premier customer service locally."

VRC provides essential services to tens of thousands of small, medium, and large organizations in a range of industries. The company's clients include Fortune 100 and 500 companies that depend on high levels of service, security, and accountability from their records management provider regardless of a pandemic.

"Whether they're in the healthcare, government, or financial sector, most of our clients consider their information one of their most valuable assets," continued Palo. "There is a strong need for business continuity in any market condition. The pandemic reminded us of the importance of having secure access to our critical information and providing our clients with exceptional service when they need it the most."

