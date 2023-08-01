Vital Records Control Consolidates Digital Services Under New "VitalECM" Sub-Brand Name

News provided by

VRC Companies, LLC

01 Aug, 2023, 09:02 ET

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vital Records Control® (VRC®), a leading provider of information management solutions, is excited to announce the launch of its "VitalECM" brand. VitalECMSM is a collection of innovative workflow and digital storage services to help businesses across various industries break information silos and embrace the digital transformation era. VRC has been performing these services for almost three decades under different service monikers.

Continue Reading
Vital Records Control (VRC) Consolidates Digital Services Under New “VitalECM” Sub-Brand Name
Vital Records Control (VRC) Consolidates Digital Services Under New “VitalECM” Sub-Brand Name

With over 35 years of experience in the records and information management market and core competencies in document conversion services, offsite storage, release of information services, and secure shredding, VRC understands that embarking on a digital transformation journey can be challenging.

"As businesses increasingly rely on data and information, it becomes crucial to manage documents and content effectively. Traditional physical assets can often create bottlenecks and hinder productivity," said Danny Palo, CEO of VRC. "However, with our comprehensive solution, businesses can improve accessibility to critical information and enhance collaboration within their organizations. We are thrilled to streamline our existing digital services under VitalECM to help businesses turn information into insights."

The three words, capture, connect, and control, encapsulate the essence of the VitalECM solution. By utilizing this comprehensive solution, businesses can gain the ability to capture information from various sources, connect it seamlessly across departments and systems, and ultimately take control of their data management processes.

The VitalECM enterprise content management solution is designed for businesses in banking, education, healthcare, government, financial institutions, SMBs (small and medium businesses), legal, retail, hospitality, insurance, manufacturing, and more. Regardless of industry or size, the VitalECM solution empowers companies with effective data management capabilities to enhance collaboration and productivity.

Key elements of the VitalECM solution include:

  • Digitization: Transform physical assets to digital formats through document conversion, scan-on-demand, and digital mailroom services.
  • Digital document storage: Access files in a secure digital repository utilizing document hosting and cloud-based document management software.
  • Workflow automation: Digitally transform how business is conducted by automating workflows, including human resources and accounts payable processes.
  • Information value: From information to insights, unlock the hidden value of your content.
  • Compliance and security: Securely access, distribute, and collaborate on confidential documents with access controls to maintain data privacy.
  • Content services: From creation to disposal, manage content throughout its lifecycle using one single, scalable solution.

VRC's commitment to innovation and exceptional customer success has made it a vital partner for businesses seeking digital transformation. With the VitalECM solution, organizations can break free from information silos, improve operational efficiency, and unlock the full potential of their digital assets.

To learn more about VRC's VitalECM solution or to request a demo, please visit vitalrecordscontrol.com.

About Vital Records Control

VRC Companies, LLC., dba Vital Records Control® (VRC®), is a national records and information management (RIM) solutions leader. VRC helps clients reduce costs and increase productivity throughout the information lifecycle. With its commitment to high-quality solutions and exceptional service, VRC has become the trusted partner for businesses seeking compliant and cost-effective management of their physical and digital information assets.

Media Contact:
Rachel Pruitt
VRC Companies, LLC
901-310-2005
[email protected]

SOURCE VRC Companies, LLC

Also from this source

Vital Records Control ("VRC") Refreshes Sub-brand Logos To Represent Information Lifecycle

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.