Vital Records Control Launches Nationwide VITAD® IT Asset Disposition Services

MEMPHIS, Tenn., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vital Records Control (VRC Companies, LLC), a leading provider of information management services, is pleased to announce the launch of VITAD®, its comprehensive IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) solution across the U.S. from VRC's 100+ locations.

As businesses continue to replace computers, servers, mobile devices, and other electronic equipment, securely managing retired technology has become more important than ever. VITAD® provides organizations with a secure and convenient solution for disposing of obsolete IT assets while protecting sensitive information and supporting environmentally responsible recycling practices.

More than an electronics recycling program, VITAD offers a secure and simple end-of-life solution for retired technology. Customers have the option for recurring scheduled services by VRC or self-service by receiving a collection box and returning it to VRC, via prepaid shipping at their convenience. With either service option, VRC handles the rest, including certified data destruction, regulatory compliance, and responsible recycling, extending VRC's commitment to protecting customer information beyond paper records and into the digital world.

"We are excited to bring VITAD to both our current and future customers. For years, VRC has been a trusted provider of secure records management storage and document destruction services. As technology continues to evolve, our customers need the same level of protection for their digital assets. VITAD allows us to extend that protection while giving organizations a secure, simple, and environmentally responsible way to dispose of retired technology."

DANNY PALO, CEO OF VRC

About Vital Records Control

Vital Records Control (VRC Companies, LLC) is a leading provider of information governance solutions, offering secure records storage, document shredding, digital transformation, and release of information services. With locations across North America, VRC helps organizations protect, manage, and securely dispose of information, physical or digital in format, throughout its entire lifecycle.

For more information on VITAD, visit https://vitalrecordscontrol.com/services/secure-shredding-services/it-asset-destruction/ and follow @vital-records-control-llc on LinkedIn.

SOURCE VRC Companies, LLC