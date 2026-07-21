Vital Records Control Launches VitalCares Initiative to Strengthen Community, Sustainability, and Employee Impact

MEMPHIS, Tenn., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vital Records Control (VRC Companies, LLC), a leading provider of information governance solutions, is proud to announce the launch of VitalCares, the company's corporate social responsibility initiative focused on supporting local communities, advancing environmental sustainability, and investing in its employees.

For more than three decades, VRC has helped organizations securely manage information throughout its lifecycle. Through VitalCares, the company extends that commitment beyond information management with initiatives centered around three core pillars: Community, Planet, and Team.

As part of its community outreach efforts, VitalCares has supported organizations including Madonna Learning Center, the Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation, and the FedEx St. Jude Championship, while encouraging employees, customers, and partners to make a meaningful impact together.

Environmental stewardship is also central to the initiative. Through secure document destruction, recycling, digital transformation solutions, and sustainable business practices, VRC helps customers reduce waste and protect natural resources. In 2025 alone, these efforts helped save more than 1.3 million trees, 560 million gallons of water, 264,000 cubic yards of landfill space, 80,000 metric tons of carbon emissions, and the equivalent of 40,000 years of energy.

"At VRC, we believe success is measured by more than the services we provide. It's also defined by the impact we make on the people around us. VitalCares reflects our commitment to supporting our communities, protecting our environment, and investing in our employees while continuing to deliver exceptional service to our customers."

Danny Palo, CEO of VRC

About Vital Records Control

Vital Records Control (VRC Companies, LLC) is a leading provider of information governance solutions, offering secure records storage, document shredding, digital transformation, and release of information services. With locations across North America, VRC helps organizations protect, manage, and securely dispose of information, physical or digital in format, throughout its entire lifecycle.

For more information on VITAD, visit https://vitalrecordscontrol.com/about/corporate-social-responsibility/ and follow @vital-records-control-llc on LinkedIn.

SOURCE VRC Companies, LLC