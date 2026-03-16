VRC Companies, LLC Announces Departure of Long-time Executive

MEMPHIS, Tenn., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VRC, a leading provider of document storage, secure destruction and electronic content management solutions, announces the departure of longtime Senior Vice President of Acquisitions, Jim Teske. For nearly the last decade, Jim has played a leadership role in the significant expansion of VRC; from a growing Southeast Regional player to becoming a nationwide provider with over 100 locations and one of the largest privately held information management companies in the country today. VRC has offerings across the information governance spectrum servicing organizations across all industries.

Jim is a forty-one-year veteran of the records management and information services industry, having enjoyed leadership roles with companies like First American Records Management; O'Neil Software; Archive America; his own business RecordMax USA and most recently with VRC (to whom Jim and his business partner sold their four operating companies in 2016).

"Jim has been a key part of VRC's measurable expansion" said Danny Palo, CEO at VRC. "His knowledge of this business, his number of friends in the industry and his well-earned reputation of treating sellers of businesses fairly and honestly made for a great fit for VRC. He's just had a great run at a critical period in our organization's development and we wish him nothing but continued success in his new role as an advocate and advisor for others. He certainly understands what all parties in a transaction are looking for."

Jim calls the experience he's had with VRC "a heckuva ride." "I'd been through a number of transactions with others prior to selling RecordMax (to VRC)…and obviously a lot since" Jim offered. "Danny did what he said he was going to do with me, and I've worked ever since to try and assure business owners continue to have that same experience when they sell to us. Add in how much I respect Danny, and really everybody at VRC; I've just really enjoyed representing this organization."

About VRC:

VRC is a leading provider of bespoke information governance solutions, specializing in document storage, document shredding, release of information services, and digital document workflow solutions. With a nationwide footprint and decades of expertise, VRC supports organizations with customized digital workflows and compliance. Built for scale, driven by precision across complex, high-volume environments, our tailored services support better customer outcomes, enhanced security, and streamlined records management.

SOURCE VRC Companies, LLC