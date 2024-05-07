MEMPHIS, Tenn., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its ongoing commitment to providing efficient, time-certain, and convenient healthcare services, Vital Records Control® (VRC®) has announced the launch of its upgraded, secure patient medical record request software and online platform, VitalChart®. This innovative platform is designed to streamline requesting, tracking, and accessing medical records as well as dashboard reporting — enhancing the patient experience and improving the covered entity's revenue flow.

Vital Records Control Launches VitalChart® Software and Online Platform for Enhanced Medical Record Retrieval Post this providers_patients_using_vrc_vitalchart_medical_record_retrieval_platform

By partnering with VitalChart release of information services, healthcare providers can offer a secure and convenient way for patients and requesters, including third-party requesters, to access their protected health information (PHI) online. This new digital platform enables patients to easily request their medical records from anywhere at any time, eliminating the need for traditional paper-based forms, phone calls, and in-person visits.

"At VRC, our passion lies in partnering with our customers to maximize workflow potential and positively impacting the customer's bottom line along the way," said Danny Palo, CEO of VRC. "Through our new release of information platform and adjacent online patient portal, healthcare providers and their staff can confidently focus on their day-to-day operations, knowing their release of information processes are securely managed and compliant with HIPAA regulations. We have spent over a decade in the release of information space, and we are excited knowing this will improve efficiency within our customers' organizations, streamline revenue flow, and provide patients with a more seamless experience when accessing their medical records."

The launch of the VitalChart medical record retrieval software and online platform further positions VRC as one of the nation's leading release of information providers and health information management companies in the U.S. VRC is well equipped to meet the healthcare industry's evolving needs by leveraging emerging technology and innovation to stay ahead of the curve and continue delivering high-quality patient care.

For more information on how patients can access their medical records through the new online portal, please visit https://vitalrecordscontrol.com/health-information-management/medical-record-retrieval-software/.

About Vital Records Control

VRC Companies, LLC, dba Vital Records Control® (VRC®), is a national records and information management (RIM) solutions leader. VRC helps companies reduce costs and increase productivity throughout the information life cycle with document conversion, enterprise content management, cloud and offsite storage, and secure destruction services. With its commitment to high-quality solutions and exceptional service, VRC has become the trusted partner for businesses seeking compliant and cost-effective management of their physical and digital information assets.

To learn more about VRC, please visit vitalrecordscontrol.com and follow @vital-records-control-llc on LinkedIn.

