Vital Signals Raises $15M to Revolutionize Understanding and Management of Blood Pressure

Start-up advances mission around World Hypertension Day

SAN FRANCISCO, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vital Signals, a health innovation company founded by technology veteran Tom Moss, today announced that it has raised over $15M in investments, led by XYZ Ventures, to support its mission to improve how people understand, engage with and manage their blood pressure and long‑term heart health.

The announcement coincides with World Hypertension Day, this year themed 'Controlling Hypertension Together,' highlighting the need for greater shared understanding and more proactive approaches to a condition that affects billions worldwide and remains the leading driver of serious cardiovascular outcomes. Despite its prevalence, high blood pressure is often misunderstood and addressed only after a health event occurs.

For Moss, a serial start-up entrepreneur and veteran technology leader who has shaped products at Google, Motorola, Razer and Skydio, the company's work is deeply personal.

"High blood pressure affects more than 100 million Americans, but many people don't realize it until it's too late, which is why it's called the 'silent killer,'" said Tom Moss, CEO & Founder of Vital Signals. "After experiencing a life-threatening hypertensive crisis, I realized how little support people have to truly understand their blood pressure and what they can do to manage it. Vital Signals was built to bring clarity, convenience and control so blood pressure becomes something people can engage with confidently over time, rather than react to in moments of uncertainty."

The investment supports Vital Signals as it brings a breakthrough technology to consumers, allowing individuals to understand their blood pressure as a critical indicator of long‑term health. Built on technical innovation and expertise, the company is advancing a new approach grounded in accuracy, insight and long‑term relevance.

"Vital Signals achieved a technological breakthrough previously assumed to be impossible," said Ross Fubini at XYZ Ventures. "We believe it will fundamentally change how billions of people manage their long-term heart health."

The investment marks a key milestone for Vital Signals as the company continues to build toward future developments.

About Vital Signals

Vital Signals is a health innovation company addressing one of healthcare's most persistent challenges: how people understand and manage blood pressure over time. Founded by tech veteran Tom Moss, the company is focused on building new approaches centered on accuracy, insights and ease of use.

Contact:

Kaplow Communications

212-221-1713

[email protected]

SOURCE Vital Signals, Inc