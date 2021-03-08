Vital Voices Delivers Calls to Action for Aspiring Women Leaders on International Women's Day

"The world needs women's leadership now more than ever. As we chart a path forward, women and girls, especially those from historically marginalized communities, must play a critical role in reimagining and rebuilding our world," said Alyse Nelson, President and CEO of Vital Voices. "This month, through innovative partnerships and our own platforms, we will be amplifying changemakers in our network whose bold ideas and innovative solutions are critical to a brighter future. Women, in particular women of color, bear the disproportionate burden of systemic injustices and inequalities, which were on full display this past year. As we tackle some of our toughest challenges we must center their experiences and hold up their leadership."

In the film, Gorman, the 2021 Inaugural Poet and the first National Youth Poet Laureate, recites a poem during the 2019 Vital Voices Global Leadership Awards that highlights the power of women's strength to transform and inspire.

"Today everyone's eyes are on us as we rise in this hour, it is our fine duty to find the beauty in rooting for other women so they too know that we are not victims we are victors," recites Gorman.

Vital Voices Global Partnership invests in women leaders who are solving the world's toughest challenges – from gender-based violence to the climate crisis, economic inequities, and more. As "venture catalysts," they identify those with a daring vision for change and partnering with them to make that vision a reality. The organization scales and accelerates impact through long term investments to expand skills, connections, capacity and visibility. Over the last 24 years, Vital Voices has built a network of 18,000 change makers across 182 countries, each of whom are daring to reimagine a more equitable world for all.

SOURCE Vital Voices Global Partnership