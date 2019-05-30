VITAL4, a Leading Global Compliance Technology Data Provider, Expands Into Europe

ATLANTA, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, VITAL4 announces its recent expansion into the European markets. U.S.-based VITAL4 provides screening and monitoring for risk mitigation while servicing the financial services, background screening and healthcare markets. VITAL4 is a first-of-its-kind screening platform driven by artificial intelligence and machine learning. The efforts will be led by industry veteran Adam Graham, with plans to grow VITAL4's presence and expand the team in some of the most highly regulated markets in the world with strong demand for the solutions VITAL4 offers.

Adam brings more than 25 years of sales and business development experience. Adam's deep knowledge of the industry was developed while spending the last 10 years in risk-and-compliance businesses, initially with Complinet (acquired by Thomson Reuters) and then with RISQ Group (acquired by Sterling), one of Asia's leading providers of pre- and post-employment screening solutions.

Adam recently returned to his roots in Europe where he will be leading VITAL4's expansion plans. VITAL4 has already secured some impressive clients for its solutions in Europe, demonstrating demand for VITAL4's fast, flexible and accurate screening solutions and providing a great platform from which to grow. Adam stated, "I have been massively impressed at the technology and data solutions that Kristin, Amy and the team have developed, and we believe the timing is right to expand the businesses and build on the early client adoption. The real combination of high-quality data, flexible and scalable technology means we can address any client's AML and KYC requirements and provide proven solutions that enable customers to mitigate their risk."

Amy Barbieri, VITAL4's co-founder and CRO, says, "We are extremely fortunate to have someone with the experience and knowledge that Adam brings to the table, and are thrilled Adam is officially part of our team." Barbieri continues, "We are well prepared to serve the European market. We built and launched an instance of our platform in Europe, having met GDPR requirements, and have been delighted to have already signed up some well-established industry clients. This is significant to support Adam's efforts in Europe."

About VITAL4

VITAL4 provides global screening solutions to help organizations maintain regulatory compliance and mitigate third-party risk. As a cloud software platform made fast and powerful by proprietary machine learning technology, VITAL4 was developed to bring the agility of SaaS services to enterprise compliance regimes and eliminate slow update cycles, shallow source pools and the human-error risks of manual legacy processes.

VITAL4 was built with four fundamental concepts in mind: compliance, accuracy, global insight and value.

