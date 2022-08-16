Vital4 and The Alacer Group Partnership Improves Velocity

AML focused companies partner with a mission to improve existing, award-winning compliance software

SEATTLE, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alacer Group, a business consulting company specializing in the financial services and technology industries, has entered into a partnership with Vital4, a global leader in AI driven anti-money laundering (AML) data and technology solutions, in order to enhance its Velocity FinCrime Solutions Suite. Velocity is a powerful all-inclusive solution for all things FinCrime that helps financial institutions prevent and detect fraud and comply with AML, Bank Secrecy Act (BSA), and FATCA regulations. Adding Vital4's originally sourced content and PEP data to the Velocity suite enables Velocity customers to more easily identify individuals and entities who pose a financial crime risk.

"Quality data is crucial for any analysis – especially in the world of AML," said Richard Paxton, Chief Executive Officer of The Alacer Group. "Vital4's high quality and comprehensive data set will not only help Alacer's Velocity FinCrime Solutions Suite identify potential bad actors but enhance our ability to provide a complete and accurate view for our clients."

Vital4 is an Atlanta-based cloud software company co-founded by entrepreneurs Kristin Stafford and Amy Barbieri, each of whom own decades of experience in background screening, FCRA compliance, operations management, process architecture and enterprise software development. Vital4's globally accessible data search due diligence solution supports Know Your Customer (KYC) regulations, the FCPA (Foreign Corrupt Practices Act), and the UK Bribery Act compliance.

Safford, Vital4's CEO, said, "We are thrilled about the partnership with The Alacer Group. Alacer's Velocity FinCrime Solutions Suite aligns perfectly with our fully automated and comprehensive data collection for AML/KYC compliance."

About Velocity

The Alacer Group's Velocity FinCrime Solutions Suite is a powerful and scalable set of modules designed specifically for financial institutions to comply with AML (anti-money laundering), BSA (Bank Secrecy Act), and FATCA regulations with ease and simplicity. The solution is built using AI (artificial intelligence), ML (machine learning), and Big Data capabilities, which help to reduce risk and improve efficiency.

Velocity is designed to meet international regulatory compliance accurately and consistently. Each module is highly scalable and offers seamless integration, which helps management to improve efficiency and productivity.

About VITAL4

VITAL4 provides global screening solutions to help organizations maintain regulatory compliance and mitigate third-party risk. As a cloud software platform made fast and powerful by proprietary machine learning technology, VITAL4 was developed to bring the agility of SaaS services to enterprise compliance regimes and eliminate slow update cycles, shallow source pools and the human-error risks of manual legacy processes.

VITAL4 was built with four fundamental concepts in mind: compliance, accuracy, global insight and value.

