Vital4® Announces a Rockstar Line Up

ATLANTA, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vital4, a woman-owned SaaS data company specializing in global screening for risk management is pleased to announce key additions to the newly formed Board of Advisors. Vital4's Board of Advisors includes highly accomplished professionals with extensive combined experience in mergers and acquisitions, healthcare technology, SaaS, background screening, due diligence and AML/KYC compliance. The advisors will be influential in guiding Vital4's overall strategy, growth and helping Vital4 lead the next generation of data and regulatory compliance innovations. The advisory board is comprised of the following individuals:

Ryan Edmonds – Ryan Edmonds, CFA has nearly 15 years of experience providing strategic, investment banking, and financial advisory services to public and private company boards and executive teams. Ryan was a Senior Vice President with Houlihan Lokey, a leading global investment bank with expertise in mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructuring, and valuation. Ryan graduated magna cum laude from the University of Georgia with dual degrees in Finance and Risk Management, is a CFA charter holder, and registered with FINRA as a General Securities Representative (Series 7 and 63) and a Limited Representative - Investment Banking (Series 79).

Sean O'Brien – Sean O'Brien has 25 years of investment experience, completing more than 40 M&A transactions and dozens of investments in early-stage companies. Sean began his career with a Nashville-based investment bank, transitioned to investment management, then moved to an operational role in 2003, when he joined an Atlanta-based public company in communications technology. During his 15-year tenure, Sean held various executive roles, including President Strategic Initiatives, Chief Strategy Officer and Chief Administrative Officer. Sean's primary focus was on corporate strategy, business development and M&A — ultimately leading a roll-up strategy that helped the company grow to a be global industry leader, culminating in its sale to a private equity firm in a transaction valued at $1.1 billion. Sean received his undergraduate degree from NYU.

Nicholas (Nick) Roberts – Nick Roberts is a successful entrepreneur, investor and company director with specific expertise in building, scaling and selling global risk and compliance businesses. Formerly based in London and New York and living in Sydney since 2008, Nick has 30 years of experience building companies internationally. He has founded successful businesses in the UK, USA and Asia, generating outstanding returns for shareholders on exit. Following his most recent exit from RISQ Group, Nick is now focused on investing in and actively supporting selected early-stage technology businesses that have demonstrated outstanding leadership, game-changing solutions and genuine global potential. Nick's support for founders and leaders typically involves workaround strategy, fund-raising, governance and risk management, international expansion and, ultimately, processes for shareholders to realize value.

Gregory M. Swayne - Greg Swayne is currently a partner in TechCXO. Prior to joining TechCXO he served as COO of Florida based MDLIVE. He also served as Chairman and President of AirSage where he still serves as the company's Chairman. Prior to AirSage he was the Chairman and CEO of Remark Media, formerly HowStuffWorks International (HSWI), expanding the popular website into Brazil and China. Following HSWI Greg U.S became an equity owner and development partner for Sharecare, a social Q&A healthcare platform created by Jeff Arnold, founder of WebMD, and Dr. Mehmet Oz whose popular syndicated TV show reaches millions of consumers daily. Earlier, Greg was President and COO of HowStuffWorks US, which was acquired by Discovery Communications in 2007. As a Medical Illustrator, Greg created the idea for and co-founded A.D.A.M. in 1990 which today has powered thousands of health websites and dozens of health portals with updated health content including Yahoo health, AOL health and WebMD to name a few. Greg took A.D.A.M. to the NASDAQ exchange in 1995.

Scott Tapp – J. Scott Tapp is a Managing Director with SBI, a leading management consulting firm that leverages their Revenue Growth Methodology to help B2B focused software and technology companies grow faster than their markets and competition. Scott started his career in investment banking and private equity. Scott has held key management roles including EVP, worldwide field operations running sales, marketing and customer success for a $550M software and services business where he held multiple GM roles, including responsibility for the company's hyper-growth SaaS business that grew to over $110M in a 6-year period. He was CEO of a $400M plus hyper-growth vertical SaaS, integrated payments and background screening company backed by a leading private equity firm. In his role as an operator and advisor, he has been part of over 50 M&A transactions, global expansion efforts and has led groundbreaking partnerships with the top technology companies around the world. Scott is a Navy Veteran and received his undergraduate degree from the University of Georgia.

Guy Underwood – Guy Underwood is the Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Complitech a technology start-up focusing on risk and compliance solutions. Guy has been involved in the areas of compliance and risk management for over 20 years and possesses a unique understanding of the roles of data and technology in assisting organizations to manage their risk environment. He also developed a fraud risk management methodology based on the framework of IS0 31000:2009 - Risk Management. In 2002 Guy founded RISQ Group, a professional services firm in the APAC region providing background screening, growing the organization of over 150 people across 6 countries. Risq group was acquired by Sterling Talent Solutions in 2016.

"Kristin Stafford, Vital4 CEO, and the Vital4 executive team have carefully hand-selected this group to make up our Advisory Board. We took great consideration of their accomplishments, knowledge and complementary skill sets and how they meshed with the team. We are humbled and grateful that this group of successful individuals has also chosen us, and we appreciate all of the valuable time and effort they are putting into the continued and future success of our company," said Amy Barbieri – Vital4 Co-Founder, CRO.

About VITAL4

VITAL4 provides global screening solutions to help organizations maintain regulatory compliance and mitigate third-party risk. As a cloud software platform made fast and powerful by proprietary machine learning technology, VITAL4 was developed to bring the agility of SaaS services to enterprise compliance regimes and eliminate slow update cycles, shallow source pools and the human-error risks of manual legacy processes.

VITAL4 was built with four fundamental concepts in mind: compliance, accuracy, global insight and value.

