Vital4 Chosen From Highly Competitive Field to Exhibit at Fintech South Conference

ATLANTA, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Vital4, the leading Atlanta-based Fintech company behind a first-of-its-kind screening technology using Artificial Intelligence, has announced its selection to exhibit at the FinTech South conference. Taking place May 7 through May 8, 2018 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, the inaugural event will include more than 100 speakers discussing the latest insights, innovations and trends fueling tomorrow's financial tech industry.

The theme for the two-day conference is disrupting and delivering a better customer experience. Key thought leaders in the industry as well as current and emerging FinTech leaders from across the globe will participate in the more than 30 sessions. Keynotes, panel discussions, innovation spotlights and interactive break-out sessions will cover a variety of topics, including Security, Regulations, Blockchain and Crypto, AI and Big Data, Commerce and Retail Payments, and Banking and Lending. Vital4's founders and team will be at booth F5.

"We are honored to have been chosen to represent the Fintech community at Fintech South," said Amy Barbieri, co-founder of Vital 4. "It is amazing to receive this kind of recognition, especially as a female-founded and majority woman owned tech company that has built a first-of-its-kind technology that is transforming the way companies screen, saving money, time and delivering unsurpassed compliance results. We are really looking forward to joining the Fintech community at this great event."

Hosted by the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG), the conference offers an opportunity to engage with hundreds of companies including those based in the region that generate more than $72 billion in revenues and process more than 118 billion transactions annually.

ABOUT VITAL4

Vital4 provides global screening solutions to help organizations maintain regulatory compliance and mitigate third party risk. As a cloud software platform made fast and powerful by proprietary machine learning technology, Vital4 was developed to bring the agility of SaaS services to enterprise compliance regimes and eliminate slow update cycles, shallow source pools and the human error risks of manual legacy processes.

Vital4 was built with four fundamental concepts in mind: compliance, accuracy, global insight, and value.

ABOUT THE TECHNOLOGY ASSOCIATION OF GEORGIA (TAG)

TAG is the leading technology industry association in the state, serving more than 35,000 members through regional chapters in Metro Atlanta, Athens, Augusta, Columbus, Macon/Middle Georgia, and Savannah. TAG's mission is to educate, promote, influence and unite Georgia's technology community to foster an innovative and connected marketplace that stimulates and enhances a tech-based economy.

Additionally, the TAG Education Collaborative (TAG's charitable arm) focuses on helping science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education initiatives thrive.

For more information visit the TAG website at www.tagonline.org or TAG's community website at http://www.hubga.com. To learn about the TAG-Ed Collaborative visit http://www.tagedonline.org/.

