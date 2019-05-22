VITAL4 Inc. Achieves NCQA CVO Certification for Vendor Credentialing Program

ATLANTA, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VITAL4 Inc., the nation's fastest-growing due diligence organization, received the Credentialing Verification Organization (CVO) certification from the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) for verification services. The VITAL4Med product delivers a unique, relevant and fully verified solution to thoroughly and accurately verify medical professionals and allied health professionals' credentials and assist health plan clients to meet their accreditation goals.

VITAL4's CEO Kristin Stafford, "VITAL4's accomplishment of the CVO certification provides further credibility to the industry that VITAL4 is a strong leader in this marketplace and can accurately verify Healthcare Licensure, State Medical Boards Sanctions, Federal Medicare/Medicaid Sanctions and DEA/CDS certifications and provide Ongoing Monitoring of Sanctions & Licensure for health plans and healthcare organizations nationally. VITAL4's automated system is a next-generation solution to help clients meet their compliance requirements and accreditation goals through best-in-breed technology by utilizing artificial intelligence and ensuring the most up-to-date and accurate data available."

Verifying credentials is an essential safety component of the health care system. Health care organizations must establish the qualifications of their licensed medical professionals by assessing their background and legitimacy to provide care. Achieving CVO certification from NCQA demonstrates that VITAL4 has the systems, process and personnel in place to thoroughly and accurately verify providers' credentials and help health plan clients meet their accreditation goals.

Certification is awarded to participating organizations on the basis of individual credential elements. The following credentialing elements are covered under VITAL4's CVO Certification: DEA/CDS certifications, Medical Boards Sanctions, Medicare/Medicaid Sanctions and providing Ongoing Monitoring of Sanctions.

About NCQA

NCQA is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of health care organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA's Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) is the most widely used performance measurement tool in health care. NCQA's website (ncqa.org) contains information to help consumers, employers and others make more informed health care choices. NCQA can be found online at ncqa.org, on Twitter @ncqa, on Facebook at facebook.com/NCQA.org/ and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/ncqa.

About VITAL4

VITAL4 provides global screening solutions to help organizations maintain regulatory compliance and mitigate third-party risk. As a cloud software platform made fast and powerful by proprietary machine learning technology, VITAL4 was developed to bring the agility of SaaS services to enterprise compliance regimes and eliminate slow update cycles, shallow source pools and the human-error risks of manual legacy processes.

VITAL4 was built with four fundamental concepts in mind: compliance, accuracy, global insight and value.

