Vitalacy, Inc. Appoints Haley Dukelow as Chief Executive Officer

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitalacy, Inc., a health technology company dedicated to advancing patient safety through intelligent, AI-powered solutions, today announced the appointment of Haley Dukelow as Chief Executive Officer, effective February 10, 2026. Dukelow previously served as the company's Chief Operating Officer.

Dukelow brings deep operational, commercial, and organizational leadership experience to the role and has been a key driver of Vitalacy's growth for the past seven years. As CEO, she will focus on scaling the company's hand hygiene and AI virtual sitter platforms, strengthening partnerships with health systems, and advancing Vitalacy's mission to deliver measurable, data-driven outcomes in clinical environments.

"Haley is a proven leader with a rare ability to translate strategy into execution," said Bahram Nour-Omid, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Cofounder of Vitalacy. "She understands our customers, our technology, and the realities and challenges of healthcare operations. The Board is confident she is the right leader to guide Vitalacy through its next phase of growth while staying grounded in patient safety and clinical trust."

Dukelow succeeds Janel Raanan, Vitalacy's cofounder, who will remain actively involved as a strategic advisor and member of the Board of Directors.

Prior to her appointment as CEO, Dukelow held senior leadership roles at Vitalacy spanning all departments. She has led company-wide initiatives across product delivery, client success, regulatory readiness, and go-to-market execution, helping position Vitalacy as a trusted partner to hospitals and health systems nationwide.

"I'm honored to step into the role of CEO and grateful for the trust of the Board and the Vitalacy team," said Dukelow. "Vitalacy has built something truly meaningful—technology that supports clinicians, protects patients, and delivers real operational insight. I'm excited to lead this next chapter alongside an exceptional team and continue building solutions that hospitals rely on every day."

The appointment reflects a deliberate leadership transition aligned with Vitalacy's long-term strategy and commitment to operational excellence, innovation, and responsible growth in healthcare.

About Vitalacy

Headquartered in Los Angeles, Vitalacy offers healthcare facilities AI-powered solutions to remotely monitor patient safety precautions and empower staff with reliable reporting. Current solutions include hand hygiene monitoring, AI virtual sitting and staff productivity. True and transparent data offers a powerful and sustainable foundation for healthcare organizations and their patients to thrive. Visit Vitalacy.ai.

